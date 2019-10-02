Wizarding World app unites Potter fans; Michael B. Jordan launches Naruto line; more

Earlier today, Wizarding World Digital announced The Official Harry Potter Fan Club, which one can access via the first-ever Wizarding World app. In particular, the app features the J.K. Rowling-sanctioned sorting ceremony found on Pottermore. The Sorting questions were conceived by the author herself, and can now be posed to you via an AR version of the patched and frayed Sorting Hat.

The reveal also included a fresh new website, WizardingWorld.com, for everything related to Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. Access to the site is free, but you'll have to "apply" for a personalized Wizarding Passport that allows you to roam all of the magical goodies. In time, fans will be able to pay for "Wizarding World Gold," a bonus subscription that comes with yearly gifts and exclusive offers.

Video of Discover Your Hogwarts House with the Wizarding World App

"The Harry Potter global phenomenon continues to be loved by fans of all ages — from the millions of people who discover the books for the first time to those who explore the movies, audiobooks, stage play, visitor attractions and games each year," said Paul Kanareck, Managing Director of Wizarding World Digital, in a statement. "We have a wonderful opportunity to create new experiences including a fan club for the digital age, which offers an amazing breadth of content and new interactive platforms that will give our fans around the world a truly connected experience across the Wizarding World universe."

Like D&D fanatic Joe Manganiello, Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Raising Dion) is getting in on the genre apparel game. Taking his love of anime one step further, the actor has teamed up with Coach for a line of swag inspired by Naruto. Fellow fans can pick up items like parkas, jean jackets, pullovers, backpacks, utility packs, and even hybrid sneaker boots.

"With my name on this collection, it was important to design pieces that represent my cultural influences and my community; pieces that I could see my friends, family and fans wearing with pride,” said Jordan in a statement. “As with all aspects of my work, this collection is about bringing fresh perspectives and unique voices to the forefront. Expanding into the fashion design space was rewarding beyond my expectations. I’m grateful to Stuart and Coach for providing me with the opportunity and expertise to execute a collection I’m extremely proud of.”

To promote the new merch, Jordan produced a short film/ad, which was directed by Rachel Morrison, the cinematographer on Black Panther.

Video of Coach x Michael B. Jordan | Exclusive Capsule Collection ft. Naruto

“Working with Mike is always a great experience,” added Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “He’s a great collaborator because he always puts his heart and soul into everything he does, and because he brought something authentic and personal to the collection."

The Naruto line is now available on Coach's website.

Heeeeeeere's JOHNNY...and he's a very rich man!

Jack Torrance's axe used in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 adaptation of The Shining brought in more than $200,000 at a the Prop Store's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction on Tuesday. The axe, used by Jack Nicholson in the film, was apparently purchased by a crew member involved with the project once shooting had wrapped. Said individual took home the iconic piece of cinema, hoping to use it to chop wood! In the end, it was thankfully never put to that use and remained in a good enough condition to nab a small fortune at auction.

The prop is most remembered for the scene (below) where Jack terrorizes his wife, Wendy (Shelley Duvall), by cutting his way into the bathroom door and uttering the now-famous line, "Here's Johnny!"

Video of The Shining (1980) - Here&#039;s Johnny! Scene (7/7) | Movieclips

A sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep, is primed to open in theaters from director Mike Flanagan Friday, Nov. 8.