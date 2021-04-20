First look: NYC's official 'Harry Potter' store opens June 3 to bring the Wizarding World to all

Welp, it's time we made another withdrawal from Gringotts. We're gonna need a bulging bag of gold Galleons to burn through when Warner Bros.' official Harry Potter store opens in New York City on Thursday, June 3. To go along with the grand opening news, WB dropped six first look images of the magical shop, which is located smack dab in the middle of Manhattan's Flatiron District.

When potential customers walk into the address at 935 Broadway, they'll be greeted by a 220-pound model of Fawkes, Professor Dumbledore's loyal pet phoenix, hanging from the ceiling. The main atrium features the rotating Griffin that guards the entrance to Dumbledore's office. Both models are incredibly detailed, handmade by "a team of specialist prop-makers over a number of months," according to the studio. They serve as reminders that "help will always be given at Hogwarts to those who ask for it."

After stepping inside, fans of J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World can browse three floors of the 21,000 square-foot space as they shop for exclusive items transfigured straight out of the Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises across 15 different themed areas. In addition, visitors can indulge in a number of photo opportunities. Pose inside of a London phone box (aka the secret entrance to the Ministry of Magic), or else see what it's like to step into Hagrid's massive leather boots (which are described as "baby dolphins" in the first book).

“The level of artistic detail and quality of the design inspired by the movies means Harry Potter New York will bring a completely new shopping experience to the city," Sarah Roots, EVP Warner Bros. Worldwide Tours and Retail, said in a statement. ‘With over 1,000 Wizarding World props on display (including some authentic items which featured in the movies), the incredible theming, along with experiences such as photo opportunities and the fantastic range of products, there will be something special for every fan."

Check out a sneak peek in the gallery below:

Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros. hide thumbnails show thumbnails

Similar to Hermione's beaded bag in Deathly Hallows, the store is seemingly endless.

You can peruse the Wand Shop for over 50 wands inspired by different characters (including the Golden Snitch wand, a Harry Potter New York exclusive); stop under the Lovegood family Dirigible Plum tree for a plush creature of your choosing; make a bold fashion statement with personalized Hogwarts House robes; and delve into a pair of VR adventures — “Chaos At Hogwarts” and “Wizards Take Flight” — that allow you to journey to Hogwarts or battle Death Eaters over the skies of London. Should you have the Harry Potter Fan Club app downloaded on a mobile device, you can track walk around all three levels, tracking down Enchanted Keys that unlock fun facts, figures, and videos.

If you're a die-hard fan of the Potter universe, then you'll be like a kid in a candy store or, more appropriately, like a third-year Hogwarts student in Honeydukes. Speaking of which, there is an entire area dedicated to the confections of the sugary Hogsmeade establishment, with Chocolate Frogs, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans, and other magical sweets. We recommend steering clear of the Cockroach Clusters, though.

And in the words of the late great Billy Mays: "But wait! There's more!" Harry Potter New York is also home to America's only House of MinaLima. Filled with Wizarding World pieces created by the famed graphic design dyad, the art gallery houses "prints of the Daily Prophet covers, Harry’s Hogwarts acceptance letter, and the Quibbler — all hand designed by MinaLima in a space modeled after their iconic London shop," says the release.

"It's been a really tough period in people's lives and by opening the Harry Potter store in the heart of New York City, we're looking forward to bringing some magic back into people's lives," Karl Durrant, VP and General Manager of Warner Bros. Retail Destinations told Entertainment Weekly.

Ahead of the store’s opening, we can help you whet your magical appetite (treacle tart sold separately). SYFY will air a mini-Potter marathon between May 1-2 with back-to-back screenings of the last five films (Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and Death Hallows Parts I-II). And be sure to stay tuned for more Potter screenings across the NBCUniversal family of networks later this summer and beyond.