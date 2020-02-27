Harry Potter stars reunite to narrate magical 'Tales of Beedle The Bard' for Audible

Some of the biggest stars from the Harry Potter films, spinoffs, and stage plays have reunited to narrate the marvelously magical stories found within the pages of J.K. Rowling's The Tales of Beedle the Bard.

This Audible exclusive features the voice talents of Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Sally Mortemore (Madam Pince), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick & Griphook), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child's Hermione Granger), Jude Law (young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts 2), and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

The breakdown of wizarding fairy tales is as follows: "The Wizard and the Hopping Pot" (Davis); "The Fountain of Fair Fortune" (Lynch); "The Warlock's Hairy Heart" (Isaacs); "Babbitty Rabbitty and her Cackling Stump" (Wright); and "The Tale of the Three Brothers" (Dumezweni).

As the uptight Hogwarts librarian, Madam Pince, Mortemore is in charge of narrating the introduction, while Law delivers "wise and whimsical notes" throughout as Professor Dumbledore.

The Tales of Beedle the Bard made its Wizarding World debut in the seventh and final Potter novel, Deathly Hallows. "The Tale of the Three Brothers" was used to teach Harry about three incredibly powerful magical objects (Elder Wand, Resurrection Stone, and Death's own invisibility cloak) that made him "master of death" and allowed for the ultimate defeat of Lord Voldemort.

However, the other stories written by Beedle (think of him as the Aesop or Hans Christian Andersen of the magical universe) are only ever mentioned in passing by Ron Weasley early in Book 7. It's a rather comedic moment in the plot since he thinks that the Muggle fairy tales we're all familiar with (like "Cinderella" and "Snow White") sound like illnesses to him.

Credit: Audible

Rowling eventually created a fully-fledged collection of five Beedle yarns, but only a limited amount of books (handwritten and drawn by the author herself) were created for charity. Fans all across the world finally got to explore the five fables in the winter of 2008 when Children's High Level Group published a commercialized version that was sold by Scholastic and Bloomsbury.

Audible's audiobook version of The Tales of Beedle the Bard arrives via Floo powder Tuesday, March 31. You can pre-order a digital copy right here for $14.95.