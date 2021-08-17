Game over! Channel your inner Bill Paxton with Nerf blaster inspired by Aliens' Pulse Rifle

"Stop your grinin' and drop your linen!" You can now Nerf over friends and family for a gosh-darned percentage with a limited edition Hasbro Pulse blaster inspired by the Pulse Rifles featured in James Cameron's 1986 action/horror/sci-fi classic: Aliens (the film celebrates its 35th anniversary this year). That's right, you don't need to wait another 158 years to become a badass Colonial Marine and channel your inner Hicks and Vasquez. The foam darts may not be powerful enough to tear through caustic Xenomorph hide, but you'll sure look cool toting one of these puppies around LV-426.

"With meticulous attention to detail, our designer captures the look and feel of one of the most memorable scenes in Alien franchise history," reads the Pulse website description. "Complete with film-accurate coloring and details, this blaster is meant to show off."

Before you board the USS Sulaco for dangerous missions throughout the cosmos, check out the product specs:

Captures the look of the iconic M41-A Pulse Blaster, with Power Loader inspired design and dual-blasting action

Features an electronic dart counter and movie-accurate blasting sounds

Measures over two feet long (28 inches) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display

Select from fully-motorized fly-wheel Elite or pump-action Mega dart blasting

Credit: Hasbro Pulse

Credit: Hasbro Pulse

Credit: Hasbro Pulse

Credit: Hasbro Pulse

When your blaster runs out of ammo, don't forget to honor the silver screen memory of the late Bill Paxton and exclaim, "GAME OVER, MAN! GAME OVER!" We don't think Hudson would have wanted it any other way.

Click here to pre-order. Each blaster — approved for ages 8 and up, by the way — will run you $94.99 a pop (no one said protecting the universe was cheap). Keep out of reach of Weyland-Yutani executives.