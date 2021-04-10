Hasbro Plus Fan Fest: Power Rangers Dino Fury gets a Gold Ranger and Snake Eyes action figure teases upcoming movie

The Power Rangers roster is expanding again. As revealed Friday during the Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest, Power Rangers Dino Fury is adding a sixth team member later this season. Following months of speculation, the cast introduced newcomer Jordan Fite, who will play Aiyon, aka the Gold Ranger, in the newest incarnation of the venerable franchise.

In Dino Fury, which premiered in February on Nickelodeon as the 28th (!) season of the Power Rangers series, the rangers draw their powers from ancient dinosaurs in their bid to protect Earth from alien invaders. No details were revealed about Aiyon’s backstory, but Fite did tell CNET that “he doesn't like to play by the rules.” (Though it was a toy-related event, no action figures based on the Gold Ranger were unveiled.)

The Power Rangers were one of several properties featured in the collector-focused Hasbro Pulse event, which was hosted by SYFY Wire contributor Jackie Jennings. Among the new product reveals was a Star Wars x-wing fighter and action figure set of the Rogue One pilot Antoc Merrick. This is the Rebel Alliance Blue Squadron leader’s first appearance in action figure form. The Mandalorian characters Koska Reeves and Q9-0 are set to make their toy debuts as well.

Antoc Merrick action figure from the Star Wars Vintage Collection. Credit: Hasbro

During the G.I. Joe portion of the program, fans were given what was essentially the first look at the upcoming live-action spinoff movie Snake Eyes. Henry Golding, who plays the title character, popped in for an enthusiastic unboxing of the action figure for his alter ego. Since Paramount has yet to release a trailer for the film, this was the clearest look yet at the formidable ninja's film debut.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes action figure. Credit: Hasbro

Though details are still scarce, Golding pointed to one of action figure's accessories, a gold sword called Morning Light, and teased that "the story behind that will be told in the movie." He also called attention to the signature Arashikage clan logo on the figure’s arm. The character debuted back in 1982 as part of the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero action figure and comic book line and subsequent animated series. (Golding’s 6-inch figure, part of Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series line, is scheduled to be released in October and is available for pre-order now for $22.99.)

Other character figures were also debuted, including Storm Shadow (played by Andrew Koji), the main rival of Snake Eyes, and Akiko, a new character to the G.I. Joe universe, played by Haruka Abe.

Action figures from the G.I. Joe movie Snake Eyes. Credit: Hasbro

Snake Eyes, which was originally set for an October 2020 release had been rescheduled for October 2021 due to the pandemic, but during the panel it was announced that it wil now open three months earlier, on July 23, exclusively in theaters.

The full four-plus hour Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest presentation can be seen here: