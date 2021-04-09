New 'Star Trek' film set for summer 2023, as studios shuffle several releases

Star Trek is bolding coming back to the big screen... two years from now. Paramount Pictures confirmed Friday that a brand-new Trek film will hit theaters on June 8, 2023. While the project is currently untitled and plot details are non-existent, we suspect this is the movie currently being written by The Walking Dead alum, Kalinda Vasquez.

Until last summer, the studio was said to be developing several films set within the long-running sci-fi universe (including pitches from Noah Hawley and Quentin Tarantino). Right now, it's unclear if Vasquez's screenplay will continue J.J. Abrams' rebooted canon or go in a different direction. In any case, Abrams' production company, Bad Robot, is still attached to the cinematic franchise.

In yet another round of tentpole reshuffling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Paramount also announced a number of fresh release dates for a slew of upcoming blockbusters. The G.I. Joe origin film, Snake Eyes, has been moved up to July 23 from Oct. 22., while Christopher McQuarrie's next two Mission: Impossible films have been delayed yet again. The seventh installment will vacate Nov. 19, 2021 in favor of May 27, 2022; M:I 8, on the other hand, was pushed from November 4, 2022 to July 7, 2023. Meanwhile, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein's big-budget adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons has rolled from May 27, 2022 to March 3, 2023.

Last but not least, The Shrinking of Treehorn (a big screen take on the 1971 children's book of the same name) and an untitled feature starring John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds have been set for Nov. 10, 2023 and Nov. 17, 2023, respectively.

With Paramount mostly vacating summer 2021 — save for A Quiet Place Part II over Memorial Day weekend — Universal Pictures has swooped in to move The Forever Purge up a week to July 2, Deadline reports. The Fourth of July holiday was originally being held for Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick, which is now in a holding pattern until this year's Thanksigiving season. The latest bout of Purge-based anarchy will now go head-to-head with Sony's Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and Universal's Fast & Furious 9 (opening the previous week on June 25). Disney and Marvel Studios' Black Widow is set to be released the following week on July 9.