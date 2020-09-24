Hasbro is gearing up for PulseCon, Sonic the Hedgehog turns 30, and Hello Kitty pilots a Gundam

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you all the best and coolest happenings in the world of amazing toys and collectibles for the week.

And this week in particular, we are keeping our fingers to the toy pulse in a way that’s too literal for words. It’s Hasbro's PulseCon this weekend, and it gives us more than one reason to belly flop right back into the toy box for yet another delightful week in toy news. Come on an epic toy-hunting odyssey with me, your resident, if not favorite, toy journalist. Pull up your socks and read on, Toy Voyagers. Because we... are going virtual toy hunting.

If we could cue up an Over the Top-inspired hat spin and crazy pre-arm wrestling sneer moment for me right now, I’d really like that, please and thank you.

PULSECON ON

On a logistical side, since Hasbro plans out its convention season and event-specific items over a year in advance, not even COVID-19 delays could keep the company from having a stockpile of exclusive toys. Unfortunately, canceled events can. So, Hasbro is rolling up its sleeves and taking matters into its own hands (virtually) with an event called PulseCon! It will take place this weekend, Sept. 25-26, and along with panels and programming based around Hasbro properties, the show will feature many exclusive toys and collectible items.

SYFY WIRE will cover the event this weekend, but remember to act fast if you want a chance to own one of these limited-stock items. You can check out all of the toy exclusives right now on Hasbro Pulse — sales have already opened for Premium Members.

THIRTY, FLIRTY, AND FAST

None of us are immune to the adorable glory (aglorable?) that is the Funko Pop! Whatever you’re a fan of, you will find at least one (or 1,000) of these 3.75-inch vinyl toys that will break you and leave you needing it. And today, my friends, the 30th-anniversary Sonic the Hedgehog vinyl Pop! got me.

On a personal level, I am such a big Sonic fan, especially, duh, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Sega Genesis. And that’s the exact aesthetic that this cherubic running Sonic is tapping into. I’m such a fan that I even have a Silver Sonic (the robotic final boss before you battle Dr. Robotnik in Sonic 2) tattooed on my arm. The fandom runs deep.

You can preorder your 30th-anniversary Sonic the Hedgehog Pop! for $10.99 today and he will ship January 2021.

MINIATURIZED ROBOTS IN DISGUISE

For our final stop in Funko Pop! land for this week, we are checking out the newest wave of Transformers figures! The latest additions to the Pop! figure series from Funko are more than meets the eye! Collectors will want to add these Pop! stylized figures of the Generation 1 Transformers to their collection.

The wave includes Soundwave, Jazz, Megatron, Bumblebee, and Optimus Prime. They are shipping December 2020 to January 2021 and you can preorder them by clicking their names above.

GUNDAM KITTY

I adore crossovers and reimagined toys. And today, Hello Kitty and Gundam are crossing over (again) in the form of the Hello Kitty x MS-06S Char's Zaku II Model Kit.

This two-pack features an SD (Super Deformed) version of the MS-06S Char's Zaku II and an equally sized Hello Kitty, who can sit and hold her apple on her apple-shaped figure stand. Combine both to create a special hybrid Zaku II Hello Kitty! If she isn’t the most precious thing in her little pilot costume— I’m gushing, I can’t deal.

Created by Bandai, these cost $29.99 and will ship in December. You can even choose from Hello Kitty in red overalls with a red Gundam, or in green overalls and a Green Gundam.

'WHERE DOES HE GET THOSE WONDERFUL TOYS?'

LEGO, apparently!

This new LEGO Batman Batwing set is just some of the most creative and breathtaking engineering, if you ask me. Not to mention the new figures featuring an '89 Batman with new cape. The standout piece to this set is definitely The Joker mini figure, arguably worth the price of the entire set.

This completed set is very, very large, but who can say no to all of the amazing Batman '89 merchandise on its way out now? Announced on Batman Day, this set will be available on Nov. 1. It costs $199.99 and is available for preorder from LEGO now.

THERE'S A SNAKE IN MY SNEAKER

We’ve hit the end, my toy collecting friends, and in a rare move — I’m going to discuss something semi-toy related. Though fully Toy Story related!

Sure, we usually discuss toy-related news and upcoming action figures, but I’m a big believer that collectibles come in all forms... plus I’m a clothes and shoe addict. Now you know more. Which is why you one billion percent need to check out this mind-blowing collaboration between Adidas and Pixar! Now more than ever, this collaboration represents the importance of bringing people together whether that be on the court, field, classroom, or playground. It serves as a reminder that we all have friends to lean on just like Andy has Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the Toy Story crew.

The Adidas x Pixar Toy Story Friendship Collection will debut Oct. 1 on Adidas' site and will include a sneaker and apparel capsule inspired by the time period of the 1995 theatrical release as well as a LUXO basketball. The collection will be available in Juniors, Children, and Infant sizes, retailing for $22-$120. The line includes shoes for Woody, Buzz with Andy’s name on the bottom (screaming), Jessie, Ham, Rex, Luxo, and the Pizza Planet Aliens. ("You saved our lives, we are eternally grateful!")

For additional information and updates, please visit www.adidas.com.