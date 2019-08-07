Latest Stories

House of X cover crop
Tag: Comics
House of X #2 reveals the most important scene in X-Men history
Agents of Atlas Hero
Tag: Comics
Heroes defend the portal city of Pan in Marvel's War of the Realms spinoff, Agents of Atlas
Wonder Woman: Bloodlines
Tag: Movies
Rosario Dawson revisits Wonder Woman's origin in first trailer for Bloodlines animated film
Savage Avengers 4 cover
Tag: Comics
This Savage Avengers moment fundamentally alters The Punisher's origin
The Haunt
More info i
Credit: Momentum Picture
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

A Quiet Place writers turn up the screams with trailer for their new horror film, Haunt

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Aug 7, 2019

It's hard to follow an act like A Quiet Place, but that movie's screenwriters — Scott Beck and Bryan Woods — will be giving it a good shot with Haunt, a horror flick they both penned and directed. With the trailer now available to watch online, it looks like the duo may have another genre hit on their hands, but let's not jinx anything, despite the fact that it is opening widely on Friday the 13th (this September, that is).

Taking place on Halloween, Haunt follows a group of costumed friends who stumble upon "an extreme haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears," according to the official description. As the night goes on, however, the attraction takes a turn for the deadly as the friends are stalked, tortured, and killed by actual monsters. (One may find that the premise bears somewhat of a resemblance to last year's Hell Fest, in which a slasher prowls for teen victims at a horror-themed amusement park.)

Watch the first trailer now:

Katie Stevens (The Bold Type), Will Brittain (Kong: Skull Island), and Lauryn Alisa McClain (A.N.T. Farm) make up the film's principal cast. Haunt aptly opens for business in theaters and on VOD and Digital on Friday, Sept. 13. Before then, it will enjoy its world premiere at the 2019 Popcorn Film Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Aug. 8.

Beck and Woods don't appear to be involved with the writing of A Quiet Place 2 (arriving in theaters March 20, 2020), which is solely being handled by director John Krasinski this time around. The actor/filmmaker also had a screenplay credit on the first movie.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: haunt
Tag: A Quiet Place
Tag: Scott Beck
Tag: Bryan Woods
Tag: Katie Stevens
Tag: Will Brittain

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: