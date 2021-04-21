Disney+’s 'Hawkeye' has emptied its quiver as Jeremy Renner declares filming is a wrap

According to Hawkeye himself, Jeremy Renner, filming for the Disney+ show Hawkeye is now complete.

Renner took to Instagram today to share the news. “Bravo to everyone @marvel @disneyplus, our entire crew, stunt team @heidimoneymaker and amazing cast for all the hard work out into this show!!!” he said. “We can’t wait to share it. Thank you all for the incredible journey... #hawkeye🏹.”

Renner also shared in his Instagram stories a selfie of him with cuts on his face with the words, “Last day, for Now…This is not goodbye, but a see you soon. Thank you cast, crew, and Marvel."

The MCU show stars Renner as Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Barton’s young protégée. The series seems to be largely based on the Hawkeye comic book run by Matt Fraction and David Aja, where we spend time with Barton when he’s just a guy in an apartment building trying to live a life instead of saving the planet as an Avenger.

The show also stars Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova here, as well as in the upcoming Black Widow film. Other cast members include Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep), and Alaqua Cox.

Cox, who plays the role of Maya Lopez (aka Echo), is rumored to be getting her own Disney+ show down the road. In Hawkeye, Lopez is depicted as a deaf Native American who can perfectly duplicate another person’s movements.

No news yet on when Hawkeye will stream on Disney+ or if/when the Echo spinoff will go into production.