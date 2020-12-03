'Hawkeye' series confirms Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, adds Black Widow alum, Vera Farmiga, & more

While she attempted to deny it, Hailee Steinfeld will indeed be playing Clint Barton's young protégée, Kate Bishop, in the Hawkeye series coming to Disney+, Variety confirmed this afternoon. The MCU project, which recently kicked off production, has also cast several more cast members, including Florence Pugh, who will bring a Black Widow connection by reprising the role of Yelena Belova. Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep), and newcomer Alaqua Cox.

Farmiga is set to play Kate's mother, Eleanor Bishop, while Dalton is playing Jack Duquesne, "more than likely a take on the Marvel character Jacques Duquesne or Swordsman," writes Variety. "An early mentor to Hawkeye, Swordsman has been both a hero and a villain in the Marvel comics."

Cox is making her onscreen debut as Maya Lopez (aka Echo), "a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person’s movements, making her a formidable fighter." McClarnon is attached to play Maya's father William Lopez, who, in the comics is named, Willie “Crazy Horse” Lincoln.

L-R: Steinfeld, Renner, Pugh, Farmiga, Dalton, and McClarnon (Cox not pictured) Credit: Jim Dyson/Redferns; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC; JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC

Jeremy Renner will return as Barton, who was reunited with his family at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Most likely exhausted from his tenure as a world-saving Avenger, he may be looking to pass on his mantle as the world's greatest archer to a new generation of hero. The character's close friendship with the late Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) likely helps organically pave the way for Belova's involvement with the plot.

Going off of intel from last year's SDCC, Hawkeye (showrun by Jonathan Igla) is scheduled to arrive on Disney+ next fall. That may end up changing due to unforeseen production slowdowns caused by COVID-19. Black Widow, which was supposed to kick off Phase 4 of the MCU back in May, is now headed for theaters on May 7, 2021. WandaVision will now be the project to usher in a new era of Marvel Studios content when it hits Disney+ on Jan. 15, 2021.