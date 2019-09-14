WIRE Buzz: Hayley Atwell confirms Mission: Impossible 7 and 8; The Good Place counts down to the end; more

It looks like Hayley Atwell has accepted a role on both of the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequels.

In an Instagram post, where Atwell's involvement was first announced last week, the Agent Carter star confirmed she'll be appearing in Mission: Impossible 7 and 8. Both films will be helmed by director Christopher McQuarrie, who joined the franchise with 2015's Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, becoming the first director to stick with it past one film when he helmed last summer's Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Other than Atwell's back-to-back appearances, details about her character have yet to be revealed, though she'll be joined onscreen by franchise anchor Tom Cruise and recent series regular Rebecca Ferguson.

"I’m thrilled to have joined @tomcruise and @christophermcquarrie for the next TWO Mission Impossible movies," Atwell's caption read in part. "To have gone from a classical play in the west-end to an audio book recording of a great new novel to a Disney/Marvel animation and now the female lead in a huge action franchise is the kind of variety that fuels my curiosity and keeps me learning and striving to be better and do better. I can’t wait to start sharing this adventure with you."

Both sequels will be shot together starting sometime early in 2020. The seventh film is due out July 23, 2021, while the eighth will come out on August 5, 2022.

(h/t ComicBookMovie)

Next up, The Good Place may be coming to an end, but the fourth and final season includes a special webseries that will shed some light on the show's inevitable conclusion.

The fourth season finds our heroes, Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason tasked by the omnipotent Judge Gen to rehabilitate a quartet of people sentenced to The Bad Place. The Good Place Presents: The Selection will take a look at the demons from The Bad Place as they select those fated four. While it's already been established that the forces of darkness aren't allowed to cheat, they'll no doubt do their best to find a way around it. They are demons, after all.

You can check out all episodes of The Selection on NBC's website now, while The Good Place Season 4 will kick off on September 26.

(via io9)

Finally, Marvel Comics has certainly made a permanent impression on pop culture.

To celebrate the landmark issue of Marvel Comics #1000, the comic giant posted a new video takes a decades-long walk down memory lane -- all in a few minutes' time.

Video of Journey Through the History of Marvel Comics (feat. Run the Jewels)

Starting back in 1939 with the first issue of Marvel Comics, up through its Silver Age renaissance and current iterations, the video does manage to hit most of the major storylines that have shaped the larger Marvel Universe throughout its decades-long history. Marvel Comics #1000 is currently available for purchase now.

(via YouTube)