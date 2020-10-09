HBO Max lights up 'Green Lantern' series; will focus on Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott

In brightest day, in blackest night ... no evil shall escape our sight!

HBO Max has *ahem* green-lit 10 episodes of a TV series based on DC's Green Lantern comics, Variety confirmed today. The project already has two high-profile writers in Dark Shadows screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith and Arrow/Legends of Tomorrow creator Marc Guggenheim. Greg Berlanti, another Arrowverse vet, is executive-producing.

According to the report, the show's plot will follow several different Green Lanterns, including: Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott. As in the comics, Scott, who was history's first Green Lantern, will be depicted as a gay man. New heroes and characters are set to be introduced alongside established favorites like Sinestro and Kilowog. The latter two were previously portrayed by Mark Strong and the late Michael Clarke Duncan, respectively.

Casting for the series has yet to take place, though.

Credit: DC Comics

The streaming project (first announced last October) marks DC's second stab at a live-action Green Lantern adaptation after the ill-fated movie starring Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan in 2011. In addition, a member of the Green Lantern Corps briefly showed up during a flashback sequence in 2017's Justice League.

HBO Max is also working on a pair comic book-inspired spinoffs based on Matt Reeves' The Batman (centered around the Gotham PD) and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (centered around John Cena's Peacemaker). DC shows currently streaming on the Warner Media-owned subscription platform are: Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, and Titans.