WIRE Buzz: 4DX Hellboy screenings splatter; Annabelle producer straightens Crooked Man record; Mighty Mouse returns!

Hellboy sounds like a bloody good time in 4DX and we get the straight story on The Crooked Man in the latest edition of WIRE Buzz.

Although the reviews for the new reboot of Hellboy have not been kind, to say the least, there may be a way to heighten the experience of actually seeing the movie if you're still inclined to go. Select theaters will be showing the film in 4DX, the technology that adds environmental effects such as seat motion, wind, rain, lights, and scents to the screening in addition to, you know, just watching and listening to the film.

In the case of Hellboy, the 4DX experience is being advertised as "one of the goriest and most intense yet." It will feature water simulating dripping blood and blasts of mist in the viewer's face when blood splatters across the screen or characters hit wet ground, in addition to fog and smoke. Overseas theaters will also include blasts of warm air blowing onto the back of the viewer's neck whenever there's fire onscreen. And take our word for it, there's a lot of blood, gore and fire in the picture.

Your mileage may vary on whether you want watching a movie to seem more like a theme park ride, but if you are curious, here is a list of U.S. theaters showing Hellboy in 4DX. You might want to wear a rain slicker:

Whatever happened to The Crooked Man? One of the malevolent spirits in 2016's The Conjuring 2, the Crooked Man was announced in 2017 as the subject of his own spinoff film in the Conjuring Universe, which also includes The Nun and the Annabelle trilogy.

Flash forward two years later and there's no sign yet of the Crooked Man making it to the screen again. Asked by Comicbook.com about the status of the film, Annabelle Comes Home producer Peter Safran was frank: "Frequently, the audience tells you what the next one should be. When we did Conjuring 2, we all thought Crooked Man would be the next one out the gate. We just loved it. It was just a great character. Instead, the audience was so fascinated by the Nun."

The Nun herself was a terrifying figure in The Conjuring 2, and the audience response to her debut in that film was a sign that she needed her own movie.

Safran explained, "With so many people who were directly messaging James about what was her origin, who is she, where'd she come [from]...There's just a real fascination. It was clear that that, in fact, should be the next one. It's not that we won't do Crooked Man, but you kind of have to balance out [the franchise]...The audience will tell us exactly what we should be doing."

The Nun itself was such a massive success that there is already talk of a sequel. As for The Crooked Man, as of late last year a script was being written, but for now it has neither a director nor a release date. Next up for Conjuring fans is Annabelle Comes Home, which hits theaters on Jun. 28, and The Conjuring 3, which is slated to arrive on Sept. 11, 2020.

Should the Crooked Man gets his own movie?

Here he comes to save the day! Yes, that's right, Mighty Mouse is returning to the screen in a new film from Paramount Animation. According to Deadline, The Meg writers Jon and Erich Hoeber have been tapped to pen the script that will reintroduce the super-powered rodent to a new audience.

Mighty Mouse was created in 1942 as a parody of Superman by Isadore "Izzy" Klein, who originally christened his creation Super Fly before Terrytoons boss Paul Terry took it over and renamed it Super Mouse. That name stuck for seven films before changing to Mighty Mouse, with the character appearing in a total of 80 animated shorts between 1942 and 1961.

That library of films became the basis of a regular Saturday morning show that aired on CBS from 1955 through 1967, with Filmation launching an original new series in the late 1970s titled The New Adventures of Mighty Mouse and Heckle & Jeckle. Famed animator Ralph Bakshi gave the character a go as well, with two seasons of Mighty Mouse: The New Adventures in 1987 and 1992.

More recently, Paramount has been trying to get a feature film off the ground for years, with the last one announced in 2012. With any luck, the latest announcement will be the one that sticks. And of course there's this: