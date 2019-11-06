WIRE Buzz: Stranger Things reveals S4 premiere title; Roose Bolton boards Wheel of Time; more

Stranger Things has teased what's to come in Season 4.

The Twitter account for the show's writers posted a photo of the first script for the show's upcoming fourth season, which is called "The Hellfire Club." The photo was accompanied by the ominous caption, "looking for new members... are you in?" Naturally, speculation abounded.

As for the episode's title, The Hellfire Club was a name commonly used for elite fraternities and other secretive organizations throughout England and Ireland dating back to the 18th century. More recently, the name has been used throughout pop culture, showing up in everything from James Bond novels to Neil Gaiman comics, and are typically synonymous with unspeakable villainy.

That could be what the tweet's referring to as far as new members, but that's just more speculation. Other than the premiere's title and the episode count for Season 4, it seems that just about everyone besides the Duffer brothers are in the dark about what's to come. Which also happens to include series star David Harbour.

(via Twitter)

Next up, The Wheel of Time has added a Game of Thrones alum to its cast.

The upcoming Amazon series announced on Twitter that Michael McElhatton would join the impressively diverse ensemble. The actor is no stranger to fantasy epic, as he's best known for playing Roose Bolton on HBO's controversial mega-hit. Prior to that, he's popped up in Justice League, Guy Ritchie's King Arthur, as well as the horror flick The Autopsy of Jane Doe.

In The Wheel of Time, McElhatton will play Tam Al’Thor, a skilled warrior and father to Rand Al’Thor, who'll be played by Josha Stradowski. The Amazon series is based on the sprawling book series by James Oliver Rigney, Jr., though it's unclear exactly how the scope of the books will be adapted for the small screen. Luckily, it's early in development, so there's plenty of time to figure it out.

(via IGN)

Finally, Rick and Morty has teamed up with Postmates ahead of the Season 4 premiere this weekend on Adult Swim.

The delivery service will waive additional fees for anyone who orders food when the new season kicks off on Nov. 10. And, if you live in New York or L.A., you can be entered to win the ultimate Rick and Morty watch-kit. This includes all sorts of Rick and Morty-themed swag, from bottle openers to backpacks, as well as a one-day pass to Adult Swim Fest on Nov. 16.

Adult Swim

To be eligible to win, you'll need to be a Postmates customer. Once that's done, be on the lookout for an email with instructions on how to enter sometime tomorrow, Nov. 7. Three full days before the Season 4 premiere on Nov. 10.

(via Adult Swim)