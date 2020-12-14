The Witcher: Geralt grounded as Henry Cavill reportedly injured on set; S2 marketing ramps up

Per The Sun, Henry Cavill was injured on the set of The Witcher Season 2. The actor will take some time to recover as production moves forward and focuses on scenes that don't involve Cavill's character, famed monster hunter Geralt of Rivia. According to the report, the actor was filming a scene that required him to be "20ft high in trees and on a safety harness at Arborfield Studios, Berks, where the show is filmed."

"The filming has been hit because of what happened to Henry. He was on an assault course and injured his leg," an anonymous source told The Sun. "He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn't clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury. It wasn't bad enough to need an ambulance, but it's messed up the filming schedule as he can't walk properly. He has to wear heavy armour in the scenes and he just wouldn't be able to do it with his leg injury.'"

This is just one of several setbacks faced by the second season. After months of shutdown caused by the COVID-19 health crisis, the U.K.-based production finally resumed back in August. Then, in November, filming was paused after several crew members tested positive for the virus. Nevertheless, the show's sophomore outing is still chugging along, with Netflix promoting the series for the holiday via the mysterious "6 Days of Witchmas" campaign, which takes place between Dec. 16-21.

Season 2 is expected to debut on Netflix sometime next year.