How to Stream Argylle at Home Right Now

Still haven't checked out Matthew Vaughn's star-studded spy caper Argylle? The film is now officially available on premium video-on-demand services to purchase and watch via streaming — so there's no reason not to finally learn what's up with Elly Conway and her prescient spy adventure.

Argylle stars Bryce Dallas Howard as the mysterious author Elly Conway, a young woman who writes a spy story that actually mirrors a real-life spy conspiracy. She's joined by real-life spy Aiden (Sam Rockwell), and the film also stars Henry Cavill as the fictional (or is he?) Agent Argylle in the flesh. The rest of the cast includes John Cena (Fast X), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Dua Lipa (Barbie), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), and Samuel L. Jackson (Secret Invasion).

Argylle was directed by Matthew Vaughn. The screenplay was written by Jason Fuchs.

How to stream Argylle right now? The spy film hit premium video-on-demand services like Vudu as on March 5, 2024 and is available for purchase right now to watch at home.

Vaughn built a full-on mystery box around the story of Argylle, with the film itself based on a real-life book, and there were even some early rumors that the story was conceived by none other than pop star Taylor Swift (that theory has since been debunked). The director tapped into all of his prior spy and action experience from his work on the Kingsman and Kick-Ass franchises to pull this ambitious saga together, and previously told NBC Insider he was most driven to create the ultimate "date movie" for a new generation, in the same vein as 1984's Romancing the Stone.

"I got excited with Argylle because basically during lockdown, my daughters were willing to watch movies they normally wouldn’t. I always asked them to watch older films with me and they’re like, 'Not interested.' And I put Romancing the Stone on and they loved it," he explained. "But what astonished me while I watched Romancing the Stone for two hours [is that] all of us escaped lockdown (during the pandemic). We’d gone off on an adventure, we were enjoying it together. I thought, 'OK, I want to make a great date movie. I want to make a films where my daughters can like it, I can like it, my son can – everyone can enjoy it and escape misery.'"