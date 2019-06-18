Here are the hottest exclusive toys announced for San Diego Comic-Con 2019 so far

Pop culture junkies and toy fanatics, we are officially a month away from this year's San Diego Comic-Con. As always, there will be no shortage of things to do and see over the course of the five-plus day event, and toy shopping is one of the main attraction. There is an almost absurd number of exclusive toys to watch for, but today we're rounding up a few of the best offerings from the most notable toy companies, with some honorable mentions.

Some of these items can be preordered online, but your best bet really is to be present at the show, if possible. Some of these exclusives can take many multiple hours of line standing to procure. If you're especially inspired and antsy, you can check out BigBadToyStore and Entertainment Earth for listings on which exclusives they have in their inventory. All right, enough yapping — on with the toys!

CALIBRE WINGS

We’re starting with the little guys. While Toynami, Inc. will carry their own (not yet revealed) SDCC exclusive toy, they will also carry the ‘Farewell Big Brother’ edition of the VF-1S ship from Robotech: The Macross Saga. The fighter plane features bullet holes damage, soot effects, and a bloodied ejection seat, and comes complete with a posable pilot. It’s a screen accurate representation of the model for the season one episode of Robotech. It’s limited to 300 pieces, and while the exact price isn’t known yet, it will retail for somewhere in the $130-$140 price range. Toynami, Inc. will be at booth #3229.

LEGO

LEGO has announced their first San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, a Captain Marvel ASIS. The 271-piece LEGO set features minifig versions of Captain Marvel, her Flerken Goose, and Monica Rambeau. It will retail for $45, and only those who win a San Diego Comic-Con lottery will be eligible to purchase this set.

NECA TOYS

NECA always kills it (in a good way) with their fantastical, cartoon, or monster-inspired toys. You can find NECA Toys at booth 3145.

The Capture of Splinter(pictured above)

The world’s saddest movie scene is becoming one of NECA Toys’ most killer awesome playsets. From the 1990 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, NECA Toys has recreated the torture scene from when Shredder and his foot soldiers capture Master Splinter. This four pack will have an MSRP of $125.

Pennywise the Clown (Etched Engraving Edition)

From the acclaimed 2017 IT movie NECA presents a very special edition of Pennywise based on the Derry Charter engraving. The terrifying clown has been around for centuries, as evidenced by his appearance in an engraving of the Derry town charter, and this 7” scale figure has been detailed in an “engraved” style to match. Comes with 2 head sculpts, two balloons, and an MSRP of $30.

If you're in line, you should also look for exclusive toys of John Kreese from The Karate Kid ($40), John Connor from Terminator 2: Judgement Day ($50), DC/Dark Horse – Superman Vs. Aliens 2-Pack ($60), and DC/Dark Horse – Batman Vs. Predator 2-Pack ($60).

BANDAI/TAMASHII NATIONS

This year at San Diego Comic-Con, Bandai and Tamashii Nations are going DBZ crazy. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Dragon Ball Z, and the toy giant is busting out a whole mess of their stunning S.H. Figurarts action figures to celebrate. While no official price point has been supplied on any of these yet, we can assume they will follow the S.H. Figurarts tradition of about 6 inches tall and $65 dollars, give or take a few shekels.

If you brave the lines at SDCC, you'll find S.H. Figuarts Ultimate Son Gohan Event Exclusive Color Edition (pictured above), S.H. Figuarts Golden Frieza Event Exclusive Color Edition, S.H. Figuarts Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose Event Exclusive Color Edition, Figuarts Zero Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Gogeta Event Exclusive Color Edition, Figure-rise Standard Super Saiyan Gogeta, and S.H. Figuarts Son Goki Kid Event Exclusive Color Edition.

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS

DC TMNT MICHAELANGELO AS BATMAN (Pictured above)

Based on the hit DC Comics crossover, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mikey is decked out in Batman’s iconic cowl and cape in this awesome 2019 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive. Accessories include a sewer lid, pizza and extra sets of hands. Limited to 10,000 pieces.

GHOSTBUSTERS ACTION FIGURE BOX SET

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters, Diamond Select Toys has created the ultimate movie collectible – the slimed action figure 4-pack! Each of the four dudes features approximately 16 points of articulation, as well as interchangeable hands, removable walkie-talkies and more.

DC GALLERY SPEED FORCE FLASH PVC STATUE

This exclusive 9-inch scale PVC diorama of the Flash racing across a wave is the latest in the DC Gallery line.

In addition, also be on the lookout for toys including Captain Marvel (statue), X-Force Taco Truck Deadpool (statue), X-23 PVC (statue), Marvel Legends 3D X-Force Deadpool (bust), X-Men MEA-009SP Phoenix PX Figure, DC Heroes Batman Damned Batman (statue), and Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Snap PX Desk Monument.

HALLMARK

The greeting card brand has become a huge contender in the SDCC toy exclusives scene and I think this year, they might have some of their best original toys yet. You’ll find Hallmark at SDCC 2019 booth 2913.

Star Wars: A Wild Ride on Endor themed Keepsake Ornament (pictured above)

This item features Paploo the Ewok piloting a speeder bike as seen in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi. This event exclusive ornament also plays sound from the film. The ornament is priced at $40.

Star Wars: The Chewbacca Bandolier themed itty bittys carrier

This item is designed to hold nine Star Wars itty bittys to sport around the convention. These one-size-sits all carriers will be sold while supplies last and sell for $18 or $8 with the purchase of three Star Wars itty bittys.

Marvel Comics Iron Spider Keepsake Ornament

This item depicts Spider-Man wearing the Item 17-A armor first seen in Avengers: Infinity War. This metal ornament is priced at $25.

Other Hallmark offerings include Star Trek S.S. Enterprise Keepsake Ornament, Ghostbusters The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man (Burnt) itty bittys, Wizarding World Sybill Trelawney itty bittys, and DC Wonder Woman Invisible Jet ice mold.

MATTEL

Mattel is bringing its A-game to San Diego Comic-Con 2019 with a seriously exciting lineup. Admittedly, they are doing something a little unconventional with their convention exclusives; they are allowing you to order the toy online, show your proof of purchase at their booth, and then you can have the items shipped to you in August. It's weird and clumsy, and honestly, you're better off just waiting in line to get these goodies NOW.

Macho Man Randy Savage Slim Jim Figure

The Infamous 'Snap into a Slim Jim' commercial featuring the Macho Man Randy Savage has officially become an action figure. While this item is a convention exclusive, there will be limited preorders available through Entertainment Earth starting June 18!

Giant 80-Page Batman 4-Pack

This pack is a celebration of Batman’s Silver Age roots in the comics, the four-figure set gives you four remarkably silly renditions of Bruce Wayne’s early comic book adventures, all packaged in special, old-school comic art themed box. It has an MSRP of $80.

Batman 30th Anniversary Hot Wheels Batmobile

Hot Wheels’ diecast car of the Armored Batmobile from the Tim Burton Batman movie is here, as well as a fully detailed replica of the '89 Batmobile itself. The special set also comes with a small diecast figure of Michael Keaton's Batman and a special protective shell replicating the film’s armored upgrade for the vehicle. This item will be $25 at SDCC.

Other Mattel SDCC offerings include Masters of the Universe He-Man & Prince Adam 2-Pack ($40), Masters of the Universe Mega Construx Battle Bones Set ($30), Jurassic World Legacy Collection John Hammond ($15), Hot Wheels Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Party Wagon Vehicle ($20), Hot Wheels Mario Kart Metal Mario Vehicle ($20), She-Ra Vs. Shadow Weaver 2-Pack ($40), and Hot Wheels Marvel Spider Machine.

HASBRO

Hanging out at SDCC booth #3329, we toy collectors were holding our breath to see what the toy giants had in store for us. And we weren't disappointed: Word around the playground is that this year, Hasbro is doing less "SDCC Exclusives" and more like "Conventions in General" exclusives. Meaning, these items are said to be more attainable for fans and collectors.

Ghostbusters/Transformers Slime Splash Ectotron (pictured above)

The convention exclusive Ecto-35 looks much like the regular Ecto-One/Optimus Prime mashup that will hit shelves soon, only it is covered in slime and has an MSRP of $150.

The Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Red and Zeo Gold Ranger 2-Pack

AKA, the Austin St. John starter pack. This $50 set of two 6 inch action figures will be available on the Hasbro Pulse website in limited quantities after the show wraps up.

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Boba Fett Figure

This 6-inch Boba Fett figure will have an MSRP of $24.99 and may be available at select other conventions around the world.

Other Hasbro toys to watch for include Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Original Trilogy Luke Skywalker Jedi Destiny Figure Set ($49.99).

ICON HEROES

Icon Heroes will have limited edition exclusives at the Icon Heroes booth #3345.

Professor Albus Dumbledore Faux-Bronze Statue (pictured above)

Made of high-quality polystone resin, highly detailed and hand painted in faux-bronze, this incredible collectible stands approximately 8" tall! Retail $100.

Exclusive 2: Vigilante Deluxe Statue

Vigilante stands approximately 8.5 inches tall, one leg perched on his bullseye where his sai and brand can be stored. This statue is made of high-quality polystone resin and costs $100.

Exclusive 3: Dark Supergirl Statue

Coming in at $80, This statue imagines what might happen if Kara Zor-El's good and evil souls split apart, creating a dark side manifestation. Made of high-quality polystone resin, highly detailed and expertly painted, this incredible collectible stands approximately 9" tall!

Rose Nylund Gold Dress Bobblehead

No sir, I don’t like it. But that doesn’t mean you can’t! This item is a 500 piece limited edition figure, that stands approximately 8 inches tall, is hand sculpted, and hand painted. This exclusive bobblehead features Rose in a gold dress, shoes, and base.

Kidrobot x Aggretsuko Rage 6″ Vinyl Art Figure – Red Glow In The Dark (pictured above)

Aggretsuko serves up her signature rage in red glow-in-the-dark vinyl with the new San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive vinyl art figure from Kidrobot and Sanrio! Limited to 500 pieces, $40 each.

Exclusive 2: Kidrobot Mecha Godzilla 8" Vinyl Art Figure – Chrome Electroplated

On the heels of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kidrobot brings your favorite destroyer of cities to vinyl with a fully chrome 8" Godzilla figure. The character design is a throwback to the original mecha monster first introduced in the 1974 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. The robotic doppelgänger and arch-enemy of our beloved Godzilla crashes into homes in very limited quantities. Limited to 500 pieces, $100 each.

Kidrobot SpongeBob 20th Anniversary 8" Art Figure – Rainbow

Honoring the iconic sponge’s 20th Anniversary, Kidrobot brings an all-new collectible SpongeBob to the scene with a clear shell that reveals a real (yes, real) sponge inside. The clear shell features a semi-translucent rainbow design. SpongeBob SquarePants kicks off his 20th Anniversary at SDCC and the Kidrobot SDCC exclusive figure brings the sponge to life in ways never seen before. Limited to 300 pieces, $50 each.

Kidrobot Buzzkill Chia Pet Dunny by Kronk

Following the success of the sell-out Chia Dunny from SDCC 2018, Kidrobot reveals the second Chia Dunny featuring artist Kronk. This Dunny stands at 4-inches tall. Buzzkill is guardian spirit of weird trips and contemplative highs, here to liven up your Dunny collection in a way only Chia can. Limited to 200 pieces, $40 each.

FUNKO

I swear this isn’t laziness, but in Funko tradition, they’ve created new exclusive San Diego Comic-Con 2019 toys for everyone in the flippin' room. There are too many to list here, but you can check them out at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. See you there!

