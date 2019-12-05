WIRE Buzz: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids director returning for reboot; Fast & Furious: Spy Racers trailer; more

Shrunk, the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot on its way from Disney and Josh Gad, is working on adding another creative element to its roster that should be the cherry on top for nostalgic sci-fi fans.

Variety reports that original Honey, I Shrunk the Kids director Joe Johnston is in talks to helm the fourth film in the franchise, which would see Gad take on the role of the grown-up version of Rick Moranis’ character’s son, Adam Szalinski. Now Adam has a family of his own...who inevitably get shrunk.

While other directors were considered, nobody else felt quite right to bring Todd Rosenberg’s script to the big screen. Johnson kicked off the franchise — which later included Honey, I Blew Up the Kid and VHS hit Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves — and has stayed involved at Disney with recent films like The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Captain America: The First Avenger.

While Disney+ was originally going to be where Shrunk would land, sources says that Disney is so excited by Rosenberg’s latest script that the plan has shifted to a theatrical release — though development for the film is still in early stages.

Next, Hobbes & Shaw weren’t the only Fast & Furious spin-offs heading down the speedway. The upcoming animated Netflix show Fast & Furious: Spy Racers introduces fans to a new side of the Toretto with Dom’s cousin Tony (Tyler Posey) and his gang of secret service speedsters. Now fans have a new trailer for the kid-focused show from showrunners Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland.

Check it out:

Video of FAST &amp; FURIOUS: SPY RACERS | Season 1 Trailer

Film franchise star Vin Diesel has blood in the game too: his daughter Similce Diesel will voice one of the characters in a cast including Camille Ramsey, Luke Youngblood, Jorge Diaz, Manish Dayal, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Eric Bauza. The show will tackle the franchise’s criminal organization-defying plotlines with Tony infiltrating a mysterious gang of crooks by way of racing league SH1FT3R.

Spy Racers speed onto Netflix on Dec. 26.

Finally, a new horror series is coming to Shudder all the way from New Zealand. The Dead Lands will be the latest original show coming to the horror streaming service, according to a release, all based in Māori tradition.

The eight-episode series, directed by Peter Meteherangi Tikao Burger and Michael Hurst and written by Glenn Standring, will track murdered warrior Waka Nuku Rau (Te Kohe Tuhaka) on his quest to redeem himself in the world of the living. Along the way he takes Mehe (Darneen Christian) under his wing in pursuit of justice and an unbroken world. Fans can check out the first trailer below:

Video of The Dead Lands - Official Trailer [HD] | Original Series

Kirk Torrance and Vicky Haughton round out the cast in a series filled with horror, Mau Rākau martial arts action, and supernatural storytelling.

The Dead Lands' first two episode hit Shudder on Jan. 23.