WIRE Buzz: Sam Worthington & David Hyde Pierce board horror project; The Boys Season 2 wraps

They're ready for their next Project. Sam Worthington (Avatar) and David Hyde Pierce (Hellboy) have joined Russell Crowe (The Mummy) in Miramax's supernatural horror-thriller The Georgetown Project, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

Chloe Bailey (A Wrinkle in Time) and Ryan Simpkins (Revolutionary Road) are also part of the cast.

Co-directed by Joshua John Miller (an actor known for his roles in Near Dark and The Final Girls), the film follows Anthony Miller (Crowe), an actor who slowly begins to lose his mind while shooting a horror movie of his own.

Simpkins is playing Miller's estranged daughter. The characters portrayed by Worthington, Pierce, and Bailey are currently undisclosed.

Miller co-wrote the screenplay with M.A. Fortin (Queen of the South). Fortin is also credited as a director.

Via two posts on Twitter, Eric Kripke announced that Season 2 of Amazon's The Boys has now finished principal photography. To help tide us over until new episodes arrive next summer, the series showrunner included a short film about a young Homelander.

The biggest thing fans are looking forward to in Season 2 is how Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is going to react to the fact that his wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten), has been alive this entire time and raising the super-powered son she had with Homelander (Antony Starr).

Aside from that, there's also the fact that Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), and the Female (Karen Fukuhara) are on the run from Vought and its murderous heroes.

You can also expect more guest stars such as Patton Oswalt.

Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf, Truth or Dare) and Vin Diesel's daughter, Similce Diesel, are voicing characters in the upcoming Fast & Furious animated series on Netflix, the company announced today.

Co-produced by Vin Diesel, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers follows Dominic Toretto’s cousin, Tony (Posey) , as he infiltrates a racing group that serves as a front for the organization's devious stab at world domination. You can get a first glimpse of the show in the images below:

Camille Ramsey (American Vandal), Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter), Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin), Manish Dayal (The Resident), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), and Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), among others, lend their voices to the show as well.

Spy Racers debuts on Netflix on Dec. 26 and will help bridge the gap between 2017's The Fate of the Furious and Fast & Furious 9, which zooms into theaters on May 22, 2020.