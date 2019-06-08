ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 06/08

Happy Pride Month! SYFY FANGRRLS has kicked off its celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture and its intersections with geekdom with a real bang, and there's so much more to come this June. Make sure you check out the rest of the site, but for now, here are the top ten most read posts on SYFY FANGRRLS from the past week!

- A very serious cultural study on beards and which dudes look hotter with them

Our insatiable thirst continues well after The Merry Month of Bae has ended, and the internet is still rife with debate over the age-old question: Which of our favorite geek dudes look better with facial fuzz and which ones should remain baby faced forever?

- Legends of Tomorrow just keeps getting weirder and queerer

DC's Legends of Tomorrow has always been a gloriously queer show that's proudly flown its freak flag, but in its fourth season, things have only gotten MORE queer, as SE Fleenor explains.

- Ma combines a Stephen King classic with a notorious true crime tale

Octavia Spencer teams up with Blumhouse for Ma, a horror title that combines a notorious true crime tale with a homage to one of Stephen King's greatest titles, as Kristy Puchko explains. Spoilers within!

- Look of the Week: Sophie Turner stuns on the Dark Phoenix press tour

Game of Thrones may have ended by Sophie Turner is still stealing every scene she's in during the X-Men: Dark Phoenix press tour with look after look. Emma Fraser checks out some of her top red carpet choices.

- The queer fanbase of Jean Grey

Jean Grey has truly been beyond and back, and as Sara Century explains, it's not hard to see why her struggle and rising from the ashes has become such an inspiration to X-Men's queer fanbase.

- Everything we know about the Sonic the Hedgehog movie so far

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has been delayed so that the film-makers can redo the iconic character's design, but here's everything to know about the film so far.

- How Sansa Stark became the queen of our hearts

Long reign Sansa Stark, Queen of the North and Queen of our hearts. Riley Silverman looks into how one of the series' most maligned characters became its true secret weapon.

- The star signs of the Avengers

Captain America = classic Aquarius.

- The hottest TV casts in genre

Team FANGRRLS grouped together to end the Merry Month of Bae with a debate over which TV show had the absolute hottest cast ever. The X-Files? Game of Thrones? Battlestar Galactica? Who's your favorite?

- Sara Lance is the bisexual badass we deserve

Alongside DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Sara Lance has finally gotten her dues as the bisexual badass we've always known her to be, and as SE Fleenor explains, she represents some of the greatest aspects of bisexual culture.