ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 07/13

Summer is well and truly here and there is plenty to keep you entertained during the long hot nights. Whether you prefer Swedish pagan rituals or European superhero vacation shenanigans, you're sure to find something up your alley. This week sees the release of a little film called The Lion King. Heard of it? Apparently it's a pretty big deal. We'll probably hear more about it soon, but until then, let's take a look at the top ten most read posts on SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS from the past seven days!

Credit: Giphy

- The 12 biggest genre box office bombs of all time

From Mortal Engines to Treasure Planet, we take a look at 12 of the biggest commercial flops on movie history. Which movie lost the most money for its studio? And how many of these legendary bombs are really all that bad?

- The real story of Mulan

With Disney dropping the first trailer for their live-action remake of Mulan, our dear readers returned to this 2018 piece by Jenna Busch that breaks down the real story behind one of that film we all loved so much growing up.

- The 100 Discussion: 'What You Take With You' delivers a major character death

This week's episode of The 100 marked a turning point for the series, and our recappers took a look at how the show said goodbye to one of its most iconic characters.

- The Handmaid's Tale Discussion: 'Unfit' makes a major misstep

The latest episode of The Handmaid's Tale made some curious story and character choices that left our intrepid recappers wondering what the endgame of the series is.

- 31 thoughts we had while watching Scorpion King: Book of Souls

Did you know the Scorpion King movie, the one with The Rock, has a bunch of sequels? And almost all of them feature well-oiled muscle-men in the desert? And now you know!

- How Spider-Man: Far From Home and Stranger Things ditched the damsel-in-distress trope

Stranger Things returned for its third season while Peter Parker swung back into action in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and mercifully, both stories decided to ditch the way too familiar damsel-in-distress trope.

- To Forky and beyond: The 15 most deranged moments of the Toy Story movies

Did you think the sentient spork with suicidal tendencies in the midst of an existential crisis was the weirdest thing in the Toy Story franchise? Not even close!

- Exclusive: The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh rides again as The Woman in Darlin'

Just in time for its Canadian premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 15, SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS has an exclusive clip from Pollyanna McIntosh's new movie, Darlin'.

- The complicated history of Raven

Appearing as a central character not only in Teen Titans Go! but also in the live action TV series for DC Universe, Raven is a character with a lot of recent attention but a great deal of unknown history as well.

- Revisiting Nightmare, the bizarre '90s VHS horror board game

Nightmare, the video horror board game, was a staple of many a '90s youth slumber party, but does it hold up to our modern eyes? Courtney Enlow threw a grown-up slumber party to find out!