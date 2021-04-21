Immortal deities visit Earth's domain in series reveal for Kyle Higgins' new Image comic 'Ordinary Gods'

With its old-fashioned vibe and nostalgic tone, Kyle Higgins (Ultraman, Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers) and Marcelo Costa's (Firefly) ode to Saturday morning superheroes, Radiant Black, is burning up the Image Comics charts of late and has been selling out every action-packed issue.

Now Higgins is back for another absorbing project for Image with the announcement of a centuries-spanning fantasy saga titled Ordinary Gods — and SYFY WIRE is heralding its arrival this summer with an exclusive first look at the premiere issue cover and interior artwork by Felipe Watanabe (Justice League of America, The Flash).

Credit: Image Comics

Arriving on July 7, Ordinary Gods should instantly appeal to readers of "Ancient Gods Among Us" series similar to The Old Guard and God Country. The storyline introduces us to The Luminary, The Prodigy, The Brute, The Trickster, and The Innovator. These five gods were born from a realm far beyond our own where they were leaders in the “War of Immortals.” At least that was their last gig before they became trapped, sent to a prison planet, then forced into an endless cycle of human death and reincarnation.

Enter a 22-year-old kid named Christopher. He's blessed with loving parents and a 12-year-old sister. He works at a humble paint store and goes to regular therapy sessions. He also happens to be one of The Five. Now to save everyone he cares about, Christopher is forced to reconnect with the legacy of his past lives and dare to become a god again.

Credit: Image Comics

“Sometimes an idea is so good, it’s impossible to ignore," Higgins tells SYFY WIRE. "Even if it initially seems impossible to crack, you circle back to it time and time again, bringing with you new life experiences and concepts learned from other projects. And even if it takes ten years before you’re ready to announce the book to the world, that’s okay. Because, as Ordinary Gods will be exploring, everything’s connected for a reason. This is a book that I’ve been working on for many years, alongside an incredible cast of artistic partners and collaborators, to try to tell a generational action epic that spans eras, worlds, dimensions and the connections between them all. And that’s just issue one.”

Credit: Image Comics

Artist Felipe Watanabe was convinced he was facing something powerful after the first conversation with Higgins about Ordinary Gods.

"And it happened to be a brilliant idea, which took a long way to get to my hands, though right on time to get the best of me," Watanabe tells SYFY WIRE. "Getting closer to the release of Ordinary Gods just enhances the feeling I have of how amazing it has been being part of the process of creation of such universe, among such talented people, over the past few years. I mean, since the beginning of the story, there were so many cool things, with characters who seemed to be common like us, but who held within themselves the power that was unknown until then."

Credit: Image Comics

Now enter into our 4-page peek at Image Comics' Ordinary Gods #1 (July 7) in the full gallery below.