Image Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Image Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.
It's a very big month of beginnings and endings for creator-owned projects over at Image, from the final issues of beloved stories to continuations of developing classics to brand-new books from fan-favorite creators. If it's major conclusions you're looking for, then you'll want to keep an eye out for the final issue of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Paper Girls, which wraps up its run with a double-sized 30th issue. Also wrapping up runs this month are Assassin Nation, Little Bird, and the second season of Farmhand.
If it's something new you're after, Image has plenty of that to go around as well. Dennis Hallum, Jason Aaron, and Stephen Green kick off a new sci-fi series with Sea of Stars, while Cullen Bunn, Kyle Stahm, and Baldemar Rivas kick off a new horror story in Unearth. Plus Mark Millar brings you his new miniseries Space Bandits, Postal begins a new chapter, Bitter Root drops a summer special one-shot, Reaver begins its run, and much more.
Check out everything Image has to offer in July below.
ANALOG #6
WRITER: Gerry Duggan
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: David O'Sullivan
JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“MOVING TARGETS,” Part One It’s the beginning of a new story arc and death is on the rails when Sam and Oona travel to Washington to meet a spy—if they can survive a train filled with assassins, that is!
ASCENDER #4
WRITER: Jeff Lemire
ARTIST / COVER A: Dustin Nguyen
JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“THE HAUNTED GALAXY,” Part Four (of Five) The hit series continues as readers catch up with the evil vampire witch Mother inside her floating castle on the planet Mata. She’s been tipped off that a force for hope has come to free the oppressed people of her galaxy, but she won’t give up her power without a star-spanning magical conflagration.
ASSASSIN NATION #5 (OF 5)
WRITER: Kyle Starks
ARTIST / COVER A: Erica Henderson
JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
What can you expect in this pulse-pounding finale? A bandolier of grenades, an unexpected enemy, a quick-draw showdown, hella people getting shot… and the power of friendship. Is it going to be a violent roller-coaster ride of bullet wounds, fisticuffs, danger, and mayhem? Absolutely.
BIRTHRIGHT #37
WRITER: Joshua Williamson
ARTIST / COVER A: Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas
JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
How do human soldiers transform into fearless monster killers? Courtesy of Terrenos’ #1 drill instructor, Mikey Rhodes.
BITTER ROOT RED SUMMER SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)
WRITER: David F. Walker, Chuck Brown
ARTIST: Lisa K. Weber, Daniel Lish, Dietrich Smith, Sanford Greene, Chris Brunner, Khary Randolph
COVER A: Sanford Greene
JULY 10 / 48 pages / FC/ M / $5.99
The first story arc of BITTER ROOT introduced readers to a family unlike any other. In this special issue, the creators of the critically acclaimed series are joined by a star-studded group of artists for six short stories that explore the history of the Sangerye family. Travel into the past—and to different worlds—to get a special look at a very special family! HOLLYWOOD NEWS! Legendary Pictures has acquired the feature film rights.
BLACK SCIENCE #43
WRITER: Rick Remender
ARTIST: Moreno Dinisio, Matteo Scalera
COVER A: Matteo Scalera
COVER B: Andrew Robinson
JULY 31 / 40 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“NO AUTHORITY BUT YOURSELF,” Conclusion Grant McKay has seen everything there ever was, is, and could conceivably be, but he still has one final choice to make. This is it. The end of RICK REMENDER and MATTEO SCALERA’s seminal science fiction epic—featuring a stunning wraparound variant cover from ANDREW ROBINSON! Don’t miss it for the world.
CRIMINAL #6
WRITER: Ed Brubaker
ARTIST: Jacob Phillips, Sean Phillips
COVER A: Sean Phillips
JULY 10 / 40 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Teeg Lawless falls in love for the first time, and it might be the worst decision he ever made. THE SUMMER OF '88—the story of the last days of Teeg Lawless—continues! As always, CRIMINAL contains back page art and articles only found in the single issues.
CROWDED #7
WRITER: Christopher Sebela
ARTIST / COVER A: Triona Farrell, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt
COVER B: Gaby Epstein
JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
After escaping a brutal—and televised—attempt on their lives, Charlie and Vita abandon Los Angeles for the utopian desert paradise of Las Vegas. With the Reapr campaign against Charlie now worth over two million dollars, it’s more important than ever to find out who’s behind it and how to shut it down. But the journey is half the battle, and even if they manage to live through two states’ worth of killers, they’ll still have to survive each other.
CURSE WORDS #23
WRITER: Charles Soule
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Ryan Browne
JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“FAIRY TALE ENDING,” Part Three We’re coming up on the big finale, so we’re pulling out all the stops. The magical battles we’ve seen so far are nothing compared to what we get here, as Sizzajee and his reduced crew of evil wizards battle the powerful Tigers for the fate of the Hole World while Wizord and Ruby Stitch try to save their daughter’s life. And speaking of Margaret… what’s her deal, really? Let’s find out… together!
EXCELLENCE #3
WRITER: Brandon Thomas
ARTIST / COVER A: Emilio Lopez, Khary Randolph
JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
Spencer Dales and Aaron Mills were supposed to be brothers, but will their responsibilities to the Aegis tear them apart?
FAIRLADY #4
WRITER: Brian Schirmer
ARTIST / COVER A: Marissa Louise, Claudia Balboni
COVER B: Brad Simpson, Justin Greenwood
JULY 17 / 40 pages / FC/ T / $3.99
A client in an oversized cat mask hires Jenner for a very personal case… An avid reader, he’s frustrated that the mystery book he’s been reading is missing its final page. Initially, Jenner balks at the rather petty assignment—but then she sees how much he’s willing to pay. A Fairlady’s gotta eat.
FARMHAND #10
WRITER: Rob Guillory
ARTIST: Rob Guillory, Taylor Wells
COVER A: Taylor Wells, Rob Guillory
JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Season Two of FARMHAND draws to a close in game-changing fashion. With Jedidiah gone, only Ezekiel and Andrea stand in the way of Mayor Thorne’s diabolical designs for the Farm.
GIDEON FALLS #15
WRITER: Jeff Lemire
ARTIST: Andrea Sorrentino, Dave Stewart
COVER A: Andrea Sorrentino
COVER B: Ariela Kristantina
JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“THE MISPLACED MAN” Back in modern Gideon Falls, Father Fred and Angie continue to look for clues about the mysterious Norton, and a dark mystery from Father Fred’s past is revealed. HOLLYWOOD NEWS! Picked up for TV by Hivemind after a multi-studio bidding war with long-time producing partners Sean Daniel and Jason Brown, Bad Robot veteran Kathy Lingg, and former Valiant Entertainment CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani.
GOGOR #3
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: Ken Garing
JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $3.99
At last, the secrets of Gogor are revealed to Armano by the sorceress Tetra Hedron. And so, the journey continues to the island of Animal-men, but danger abounds as Gogor and Armano encounter the deadly Amphax, a reptilian assassin sent by the Domus.
HIT-GIRL SEASON TWO #6
WRITER: Daniel Way
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Goran Parlov
COVER C: Gigi Cavenago
JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Corrupt police. Street brawls. City-wide castrations. Hit-Girl’s problems are escalating in the streets of Hong Kong, and all is not what it seems within the Liu triad. Can Mindy regain control of the mission before the gangsters hunt her down?
ICE CREAM MAN #13
WRITER: W. Maxwell Prince
ARTIST / COVER A: Martín Morazzo
COVER B: Wes Craig
JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“PALINDROMES” What if you could have it both ways?
INFINITE DARK #8
WRITER: Ryan Cady
ARTIST: Andrea Mutti
COVER A: Nick Robles
JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
As Deva attempts to stop one killer and redeem another, humanity’s future is determined with a gamble—will this ship turn out to be a lifeboat, or a tomb?
ISOLA #9
WRITER: Karl Kerschl, Brenden Fletcher
ARTIST: Karl Kerschl, M.SASSY.K
COVER A: Karl Kerschl
COVER B: Mingjue Helen Chen
AUGUST 21 / 28 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
Olwyn and Rook stray from the path to Isola at great cost. NOW BI-MONTHLY!
KICK-ASS #16
WRITER: Steve Niles
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Marcelo Frusin
COVER C: Bengal
JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
The cartels are closing in. Kick-Ass must now fend off new Mexican enemies and contend with pressure from the Russians and her brother-in-law Maurice. The violence escalates as Patience starts to lose control of the empire she’s built.
LAZARUS: RISEN #2
WRITER: Greg Rucka
ARTIST / COVER A: Michael Lark
JULY 24 / 64 pages / FC/ M / $7.99
“FRACTURE I,” Part Two The alliance between Carlyle and D’Souza is nothing more than a trap—and now Forever must face not one, but two Lazari in a desperate battle to the death. And at Sequoia, Marisol finds herself following Eight’s footsteps into a snowy night. The secrets are beginning to take their toll, and when they come out, the results will be shattering. All this, plus artifacts from the firm of Trautmann and Howe, another installment of World of Lazarus: Tools of War, and original short fiction by award-winning author ADAM CHRISTOPHER.
LITTLE BIRD #5 (OF 5)
WRITER: Darcy Van Poelgeest
ARTIST / COVER A: Ian Bertram
JULY 17 / 40 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
An unexpected alliance could turn the tide for Little Bird’s people and put an end to the long war between the Canadian Resistance and Bishop’s theocratic regime. But will it be enough? Find out in the epic conclusion of one of this year’s hottest books!
MAN-EATERS #10
WRITER: Chelsea Cain
ARTIST: Elise McCall
COVER A / COVER B: Lia Miternique
JULY 03 / 28 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
“COMMUNISTS IN THE FUNHOUSE” Maude suspects that an Estro-Corp spy has infiltrated her group of friends. Which—not gonna lie—kinda sucks, tbh.
MIDDLEWEST #9
WRITER: Skottie Young
ARTIST / COVER A: Jorge Corona
JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Run as he might, Abel’s past is catching up to him. He is astounded and relieved, however, when the woodland people he and Fox encounter seem to know his mark.
MONSTRESS #24
WRITER: Marjorie Liu
ARTIST / COVER A: Sana Takeda
JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
With war on the horizon—a war no one wants to stop—whose side will Maika choose? That of her friends, or her family?
OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #17
WRITER: Robert Kirkman
ARTIST: Annalisa Leoni, Lorenzo De Felici
COVER A: Lorenzo De Felici
JULY 10 / 28 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
Into the depths of Oblivion! All is lost! Or is it?
OUTER DARKNESS #8
WRITER: John Layman
ARTIST / COVER A: Afu Chan
JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Ensign Hydzek has a secret. Ensign Hydzek is a spy.
OUTPOST ZERO #11
WRITER: Sean Kelley McKeever
ARTIST / COVER A: Alexandre Tefenkgi, Jean-Francois Beaulieu
JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
As Discovery Team prepares to share their momentous discovery, Alea and Sam have their own secret to share. But will it turn the Outpost against them?
PAPER GIRLS #30
WRITER: Brian K. Vaughan
ARTIST: Cliff Chiang, Matt Wilson
COVER A: Cliff Chiang
JULY 31 / 52 pages / FC/ T+ / $4.99
DOUBLE-SIZED FINAL ISSUE! It’s all been leading up to this—the deeply emotional series finale of PAPER GIRLS! No spoilers here, but our epic conclusion features 44 PAGES OF ORIGINAL STORY WITH NO ADS, and we can’t wait for you to read it. Thanks so much for riding with us! -Brian, Cliff, Matt & Jared
PORT OF EARTH #12
WRITER: Zack Kaplan
ARTIST / COVER A: Andrea Mutti
JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99
Seattle is scheduled for destruction in order to protect Earth from an alien outbreak. But to protect our authority over our own planet’s security, the ESA will have to face off with our alien partners in the ultimate game of espionage, politics, and galactic business.
POSTAL: DELIVERANCE #1
WRITER: Matt Hawkins, Bryan Hill
ARTIST / COVER B: Raffaele Ienco
COVER A: Linda Sejic
JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
POSTAL returns to find Mark struggling with the responsibilities and horrors of being the new Mayor of Eden, as the newest member of their community has brought his own personal war with him. Mark’s mother, Laura Shiffron, tries to enjoy her retirement in Florida, but violence finds her… and violence might be the only way Laura Shiffron can find peace.
RAT QUEENS (2017) #17
WRITER: Ryan Ferrier
ARTIST / COVER A: Marco Lasko, Priscilla Petraites
JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Palisade enslaved! With a new king in control, the Rat Queens find themselves doing hard time in the clink. As they struggle to maintain their sisterhood (and their sobriety), their only hope for survival lies in an unlikely spirit. Can the Queens break their unlucky streak? If so, they’ll have to face their most dangerous quest ever…
REAVER #1
WRITER: Justin Jordan
ARTIST: Alex Guimaraes, Rebekah Isaacs
COVER A: Becky Cloonan
JULY 10 / 40 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
The continent of Madaras once promised a new start for settlers, but 200 years after its discovery, the war rages on. Deep within this savage and untamed land, a darkness builds at that must be stopped at all costs. To do so, the Imperials assemble six of its most despicable prisoners—a turncoat, a skin eater, a sorcerer and his bodyguard, a serial killer, and the Devil’s Son—the only ones who can stop the end of the new world. They are Hell’s Half-Dozen. Join JUSTIN JORDAN (LUTHER STRODE) and REBEKAH ISAACS (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) for REAVER—a dark, grim fantasy for a post-Game of Thrones world.
REDNECK #22
WRITER: Donny Cates
ARTIST / COVER A: Dee Cunniffe, Lisandro Estherren
JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Perry and Evil come face-to-face in Mexico. No one gets out alive.
RUMBLE (2017) #14
WRITER: John Arcudi
ARTIST / COVER A: David Rubín
COVER B: Rico Renzi, Chris Brunner
JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“LAST KNIGHT,” Part Four It’s all come down to this. The last of the Scourge Knights of the Apocalypse has arrived, and nobody in Heaven or on Earth can stop it. This issue also features a variant cover by CHRIS BRUNNER, our fourth in a series of variant covers celebrating African American comics artists.
SEA OF STARS #1
WRITER: Dennis Hallum, Jason Aaron
ARTIST / COVER A: Stephen Green
COVER B: Mike Mignola
JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $3.99
“LOST IN THE WILDS OF HEAVEN,” Part One Being a space trucker sounds like a cool job, but in reality, it can be boring as hell. So when recently widowed Gil gets a long-haul gig across the universe, he figures it’s safe enough to bring his young son Kadyn along for the ride—that is, until their “big rig” gets bitten in half by a gigantic Space Leviathan! Now separated from his son—with a breached suit that’s venting oxygen at an alarming rate—Gil must defy the odds and stay alive long enough to rescue Kadyn. But meanwhile, Kadyn seems to be getting all the help he needs from a talking Space Monkey riding a Space Dolphin… or maybe it’s the strange powers he’s suddenly manifesting?! From the writing duo of JASON AARON (SOUTHERN BASTARDS, Thor) and DENNIS HALLUM (Cloak & Dagger, Vader: Dark Visions), with dazzling art by STEPHEN GREEN (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.) and cosmic colors by RICO RENZI (Spider-Gwen), comes a brand-new science fiction series with all the scope and heart of the The Neverending Story crossed with the imaginative weirdness of Miyazaki—an intense, galaxy-spanning adventure that’s suitable for fans of all ages!
SECTION ZERO #4 (OF 6)
WRITER: Karl Kesel
ARTIST: Karl Kesel, Tom Grummett
COVER A: Tom Grummett, Karl Kesel
COVER B: Terry Dodson
COVER C: Ben Caldwell
JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ E / $3.99
“A LONG TIME DEAD” 18 years later: a new Section Zero team continues investigating the strange and unknown, until a missing puzzle piece from their past is presented to them.
SKYWARD #15
WRITER: Joe Henderson
ARTIST: Lee Garbett, Antonio Fabela
COVER A: Lee Garbett
JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $3.99
“FIX THE WORLD,” Conclusion In the aftermath of war, how does Willa pick up the pieces? How does she deal with this very different status quo? And what the hell does Willa want to do with her life now that her world’s completely changed?
SONATA #2
WRITER: Brian Haberlin, David Hine
ARTIST: Brian Haberlin, Geirrod van Dyke
COVER A / COVER B: Geirrod van Dyke, Brian Haberlin
JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“SONATA’S ADVENTURES UNDERGROUND” Sonata travels through a hidden underworld where she discovers impossible science, a giant killer bird, and a young man named Pau, who sees himself as her knight in shining armor. He is also the son of the rival Tayan leader, which makes them deadly enemies.
SPACE BANDITS #1 (OF 5)
WRITER: Mark Millar
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Matteo Scalera
COVER C: Howard Chaykin
COVER D: Olivier Coipel
JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Thena Khole and Cody Blue are among the universe’s most wanted felons. Each the leader of their own criminal ops, they run heists across the galaxies—hopping from ship to ship to fleece everyone inside. But when both women are betrayed by their crews, the bandits only have one thing on their minds: REVENGE.
SPAWN #299
WRITER / COVER A / COVER B / COVER C: Todd McFarlane
ARTIST: Jason Shawn Alexander
JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $2.99
“WAR TO 300,” Part Two LAST ISSUE BEFORE SPAWN 300! Witness the debut of TODD McFARLANE’s newest creation—The Rapture! Heaven’s answer to the mythic Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, these eternal warriors are tasked with eliminating the plague called humanity from the face of the Earth. The WAR TO 300 rages! Next month, new allegiances will form, new enemies will rise, and history will be made! HOLLYWOOD NEWS! Soon to be a major motion picture from Blumhouse Productions, directed by Todd McFarlane, and starring Jamie Foxx as Spawn and Jeremy Renner as Twitch.
THE BEAUTY #28
WRITER: Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley
ARTIST: Thomas Nachlik
COVER A: Jeremy Haun, Nick Filardi
COVER B: Thomas Nachlik, Nick Filardi
JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Life is a struggle no matter who you are. In a world where beauty is common, getting your big break can be hard.
THE REALM #15
WRITER: Seth M. Peck
ARTIST / COVER A: Jeremy Haun, Nick Filardi
COVER B: Adam Gorham, Nick Filardi
JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Looking to settle old scores, Ben catches up with Redjaw and Bunny. The fight you’ve been waiting for is finally here.
THE RIDE: BURNING DESIRE #2 (OF 5)
WRITER: Doug Wagner
ARTIST: Daniel Hillyard, Chris Brunner
COVER A: Chris Brunner
COVER B: Daniel Hillyard
JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Samantha Vega learns that her old friends on the police force are just waiting for her to screw up and get sent back to prison. And with that added pressure, her regret-filled nightmares of what put her in prison to begin with only grow stronger. In this issue’s backup feature, artists CHRIS BRUNNER and RICO RENZI (LOOSE ENDS, Spider-Gwen) reveal the tragic backstory of a dancer with a leather fetish.
THE WALKING DEAD #193
WRITER: Robert Kirkman
ARTIST: Cliff Rathburn, Charlie Adlard
COVER A: Charlie Adlard, Dave Stewart
JULY 03 / 32 pages / BW/ M / $3.99
“THE FARMHOUSE” Out in the countryside, trouble is brewing for a certain someone.
THE WARNING #9
JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“SMOKE GUILLOTINE” Jacknife and Narrowmeer go head-to-head as the surviving members of Gladiator Two-Six gather for a final assault on the alien threat.
THE WEATHERMAN VOL. 2 #2
WRITER: Jody LeHeup
ARTIST / COVER A: Nathan Fox
COVER B: Andrew Robinson
JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Introducing Pace and Pickles—an exciting and strange new ally guarding a horrible secret! Nathan, Cross, and the crew of the Disco Queen scour the ruins of Earth for the woman responsible for wiping Nathan’s mind, only to find themselves in a fight to the death against mysterious genetic monstrosities… and not everyone makes it out alive. YOU’VE BEEN WARNED!
THUMBS #2 (OF 5)
WRITER: Sean Lewis
ARTIST / COVER A: Hayden Sherman
JULY 03 / 48 pages / FC/ M / $4.99
Thumbs is out of his coma and back in the world. Trapped by the Power, he sees the junkies who’ve taken technology underground, the revolutionaries who deliver devices to the people, and the government that’s banned it all.
UNEARTH #1
WRITER: Cullen Bunn, Kyle Strahm
ARTIST / COVER A: Baldemar Rivas
COVER B: Kyle Strahm
JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
When a flesh-warping disease ravages a remote village in Mexico, a scientific task force travels to the inhospitable area to investigate the contamination. Tracing the source of the disease to a nearby cave system, the team discovers a bizarre, hostile ecosystem and a supernatural revelation from which they may never escape. This new subterranean nightmare is brought to you by writers CULLEN BUNN (REGRESSION) and KYLE STRAHM (SPREAD), and rising-star artist BALDEMAR RIVAS!
UNNATURAL #11 (OF 12)
WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: Mirka Andolfo
COVER B: Gabriel Picolo
JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
Leslie has found the strength to fight the Wolf, but now she must get to the last round of the match in one piece. Also: trouble at Evil HQ, as Carol escapes and finds herself face-to-face with the Glance. Stunning art and more mind-blowing revelations abound as MIRKA ANDOLFO’s exquisite tale of love and self growth races to the end at full speed!
WITCHBLADE (2017) #17
WRITER: Caitlin Kittredge
ARTIST / COVER A: Roberta Ingranata
JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99
“LAST DAYS,” Part Five Weakened and unable to access her full power after her latest encounter with Haley, Alex plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the person controlling Haley from the shadows. The barrier between New York and Hell comes down.