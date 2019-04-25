Image Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Latest Stories

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Apr 25, 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Image Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.

It's a very big month of beginnings and endings for creator-owned projects over at Image, from the final issues of beloved stories to continuations of developing classics to brand-new books from fan-favorite creators. If it's major conclusions you're looking for, then you'll want to keep an eye out for the final issue of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Paper Girls, which wraps up its run with a double-sized 30th issue. Also wrapping up runs this month are Assassin NationLittle Bird, and the second season of Farmhand

If it's something new you're after, Image has plenty of that to go around as well. Dennis Hallum, Jason Aaron, and Stephen Green kick off a new sci-fi series with Sea of Stars, while Cullen Bunn, Kyle Stahm, and Baldemar Rivas kick off a new horror story in Unearth. Plus Mark Millar brings you his new miniseries Space BanditsPostal begins a new chapter, Bitter Root drops a summer special one-shot, Reaver begins its run, and much more. 

Check out everything Image has to offer in July below.

(Via Image Comics)

Image July 2019 1

Image Comics

ANALOG #6

WRITER: Gerry Duggan 
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: David O'Sullivan 

JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

“MOVING TARGETS,” Part One It’s the beginning of a new story arc and death is on the rails when Sam and Oona travel to Washington to meet a spy—if they can survive a train filled with assassins, that is!

Image July 2019 2

Image Comics

ASCENDER #4

 

WRITER: Jeff Lemire 
ARTIST / COVER A: Dustin Nguyen 

JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

“THE HAUNTED GALAXY,” Part Four (of Five) The hit series continues as readers catch up with the evil vampire witch Mother inside her floating castle on the planet Mata. She’s been tipped off that a force for hope has come to free the oppressed people of her galaxy, but she won’t give up her power without a star-spanning magical conflagration.

Image July 2019 3

Image Comics

ASSASSIN NATION #5 (OF 5)

 

WRITER: Kyle Starks 
ARTIST / COVER A: Erica Henderson 

JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

What can you expect in this pulse-pounding finale? A bandolier of grenades, an unexpected enemy, a quick-draw showdown, hella people getting shot… and the power of friendship. Is it going to be a violent roller-coaster ride of bullet wounds, fisticuffs, danger, and mayhem? Absolutely.

Image July 2019 4

Image Comics

BIRTHRIGHT #37

 

WRITER: Joshua Williamson 
ARTIST / COVER A: Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas 

JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99

How do human soldiers transform into fearless monster killers? Courtesy of Terrenos’ #1 drill instructor, Mikey Rhodes.

Image July 2019 5

Image Comics

BITTER ROOT RED SUMMER SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

 

WRITER: David F. Walker, Chuck Brown 
ARTIST: Lisa K. Weber, Daniel Lish, Dietrich Smith, Sanford Greene, Chris Brunner, Khary Randolph 
COVER A: Sanford Greene 

JULY 10 / 48 pages / FC/ M / $5.99

The first story arc of BITTER ROOT introduced readers to a family unlike any other. In this special issue, the creators of the critically acclaimed series are joined by a star-studded group of artists for six short stories that explore the history of the Sangerye family. Travel into the past—and to different worlds—to get a special look at a very special family! HOLLYWOOD NEWS! Legendary Pictures has acquired the feature film rights.

Image July 2019 6

Image Comics

BLACK SCIENCE #43

 

WRITER: Rick Remender 
ARTIST: Moreno Dinisio, Matteo Scalera 
COVER A: Matteo Scalera 
COVER B: Andrew Robinson 

JULY 31 / 40 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

“NO AUTHORITY BUT YOURSELF,” Conclusion Grant McKay has seen everything there ever was, is, and could conceivably be, but he still has one final choice to make. This is it. The end of RICK REMENDER and MATTEO SCALERA’s seminal science fiction epic—featuring a stunning wraparound variant cover from ANDREW ROBINSON! Don’t miss it for the world.

Image July 2019 7

Image Comics

CRIMINAL #6

 

WRITER: Ed Brubaker 
ARTIST: Jacob Phillips, Sean Phillips 
COVER A: Sean Phillips 

JULY 10 / 40 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Teeg Lawless falls in love for the first time, and it might be the worst decision he ever made. THE SUMMER OF '88—the story of the last days of Teeg Lawless—continues! As always, CRIMINAL contains back page art and articles only found in the single issues.

Image July 2019 8

Image Comics

CROWDED #7

 

WRITER: Christopher Sebela 
ARTIST / COVER A: Triona Farrell, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt 
COVER B: Gaby Epstein 

JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99

After escaping a brutal—and televised—attempt on their lives, Charlie and Vita abandon Los Angeles for the utopian desert paradise of Las Vegas. With the Reapr campaign against Charlie now worth over two million dollars, it’s more important than ever to find out who’s behind it and how to shut it down. But the journey is half the battle, and even if they manage to live through two states’ worth of killers, they’ll still have to survive each other.

Image July 2019 9

Image Comics

CURSE WORDS #23

 

WRITER: Charles Soule 
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Ryan Browne 

JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

“FAIRY TALE ENDING,” Part Three We’re coming up on the big finale, so we’re pulling out all the stops. The magical battles we’ve seen so far are nothing compared to what we get here, as Sizzajee and his reduced crew of evil wizards battle the powerful Tigers for the fate of the Hole World while Wizord and Ruby Stitch try to save their daughter’s life. And speaking of Margaret… what’s her deal, really? Let’s find out… together!

Image July 2019 10

Image Comics

EXCELLENCE #3

 

WRITER: Brandon Thomas 
ARTIST / COVER A: Emilio Lopez, Khary Randolph 

JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99

Spencer Dales and Aaron Mills were supposed to be brothers, but will their responsibilities to the Aegis tear them apart?

Image July 2019 11

Image Comics

FAIRLADY #4

 

WRITER: Brian Schirmer 
ARTIST / COVER A: Marissa Louise, Claudia Balboni 
COVER B: Brad Simpson, Justin Greenwood 

JULY 17 / 40 pages / FC/ T / $3.99

A client in an oversized cat mask hires Jenner for a very personal case… An avid reader, he’s frustrated that the mystery book he’s been reading is missing its final page. Initially, Jenner balks at the rather petty assignment—but then she sees how much he’s willing to pay. A Fairlady’s gotta eat.

Image July 2019 12

Image Comics

FARMHAND #10

 

WRITER: Rob Guillory 
ARTIST: Rob Guillory, Taylor Wells 
COVER A: Taylor Wells, Rob Guillory 

JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Season Two of FARMHAND draws to a close in game-changing fashion. With Jedidiah gone, only Ezekiel and Andrea stand in the way of Mayor Thorne’s diabolical designs for the Farm.

Image July 2019 13

Image Comics

GIDEON FALLS #15

 

WRITER: Jeff Lemire 
ARTIST: Andrea Sorrentino, Dave Stewart 
COVER A: Andrea Sorrentino 
COVER B: Ariela Kristantina 

JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

“THE MISPLACED MAN” Back in modern Gideon Falls, Father Fred and Angie continue to look for clues about the mysterious Norton, and a dark mystery from Father Fred’s past is revealed. HOLLYWOOD NEWS! Picked up for TV by Hivemind after a multi-studio bidding war with long-time producing partners Sean Daniel and Jason Brown, Bad Robot veteran Kathy Lingg, and former Valiant Entertainment CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani.

Image July 2019 14

Image Comics

GOGOR #3

 

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: Ken Garing 

JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $3.99

At last, the secrets of Gogor are revealed to Armano by the sorceress Tetra Hedron. And so, the journey continues to the island of Animal-men, but danger abounds as Gogor and Armano encounter the deadly Amphax, a reptilian assassin sent by the Domus.

Image July 2019 15

Image Comics

HIT-GIRL SEASON TWO #6

 

WRITER: Daniel Way 
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Goran Parlov 
COVER C: Gigi Cavenago 

JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Corrupt police. Street brawls. City-wide castrations. Hit-Girl’s problems are escalating in the streets of Hong Kong, and all is not what it seems within the Liu triad. Can Mindy regain control of the mission before the gangsters hunt her down?

Image July 2019 16

Image Comics

ICE CREAM MAN #13

 

WRITER: W. Maxwell Prince 
ARTIST / COVER A: Martín Morazzo 
COVER B: Wes Craig 

JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

“PALINDROMES” What if you could have it both ways?

Image July 2019 17

Image Comics

INFINITE DARK #8

 

WRITER: Ryan Cady 
ARTIST: Andrea Mutti 
COVER A: Nick Robles 

JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99

As Deva attempts to stop one killer and redeem another, humanity’s future is determined with a gamble—will this ship turn out to be a lifeboat, or a tomb?

Image July 2019 18

Image Comics

ISOLA #9

 

WRITER: Karl Kerschl, Brenden Fletcher 
ARTIST: Karl Kerschl, M.SASSY.K 
COVER A: Karl Kerschl 
COVER B: Mingjue Helen Chen 

AUGUST 21 / 28 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99

Olwyn and Rook stray from the path to Isola at great cost. NOW BI-MONTHLY!

Image July 2019 19

Image Comics

KICK-ASS #16

 

WRITER: Steve Niles 
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Marcelo Frusin 
COVER C: Bengal 

JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

The cartels are closing in. Kick-Ass must now fend off new Mexican enemies and contend with pressure from the Russians and her brother-in-law Maurice. The violence escalates as Patience starts to lose control of the empire she’s built.

Image July 2019 20

Image Comics

LAZARUS: RISEN #2

 

WRITER: Greg Rucka 
ARTIST / COVER A: Michael Lark 

JULY 24 / 64 pages / FC/ M / $7.99

“FRACTURE I,” Part Two The alliance between Carlyle and D’Souza is nothing more than a trap—and now Forever must face not one, but two Lazari in a desperate battle to the death. And at Sequoia, Marisol finds herself following Eight’s footsteps into a snowy night. The secrets are beginning to take their toll, and when they come out, the results will be shattering. All this, plus artifacts from the firm of Trautmann and Howe, another installment of World of Lazarus: Tools of War, and original short fiction by award-winning author ADAM CHRISTOPHER.

Image July 2019 21

Image Comics

LITTLE BIRD #5 (OF 5)

 

WRITER: Darcy Van Poelgeest 
ARTIST / COVER A: Ian Bertram 

JULY 17 / 40 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

An unexpected alliance could turn the tide for Little Bird’s people and put an end to the long war between the Canadian Resistance and Bishop’s theocratic regime. But will it be enough? Find out in the epic conclusion of one of this year’s hottest books!

Image July 2019 22

Image Comics

MAN-EATERS #10

 

WRITER: Chelsea Cain 
ARTIST: Elise McCall 
COVER A / COVER B: Lia Miternique 

JULY 03 / 28 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99

“COMMUNISTS IN THE FUNHOUSE” Maude suspects that an Estro-Corp spy has infiltrated her group of friends. Which—not gonna lie—kinda sucks, tbh.

Image July 2019 23

Image Comics

MIDDLEWEST #9

 

WRITER: Skottie Young 
ARTIST / COVER A: Jorge Corona 

JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Run as he might, Abel’s past is catching up to him. He is astounded and relieved, however, when the woodland people he and Fox encounter seem to know his mark.

Image July 2019 24

Image Comics

MONSTRESS #24

 

WRITER: Marjorie Liu 
ARTIST / COVER A: Sana Takeda 

JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

With war on the horizon—a war no one wants to stop—whose side will Maika choose? That of her friends, or her family?

Image July 2019 25

Image Comics

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #17

 

WRITER: Robert Kirkman 
ARTIST: Annalisa Leoni, Lorenzo De Felici 
COVER A: Lorenzo De Felici 

JULY 10 / 28 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99

Into the depths of Oblivion! All is lost! Or is it?

Image July 2019 26

Image Comics

OUTER DARKNESS #8

 

WRITER: John Layman 
ARTIST / COVER A: Afu Chan 

JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Ensign Hydzek has a secret. Ensign Hydzek is a spy.

Image July 2019 27

Image Comics

OUTPOST ZERO #11

 

WRITER: Sean Kelley McKeever 
ARTIST / COVER A: Alexandre Tefenkgi, Jean-Francois Beaulieu 

JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99

As Discovery Team prepares to share their momentous discovery, Alea and Sam have their own secret to share. But will it turn the Outpost against them?

Image July 2019 Paper Girls

Image Comics

PAPER GIRLS #30

 

WRITER: Brian K. Vaughan 
ARTIST: Cliff Chiang, Matt Wilson 
COVER A: Cliff Chiang 

JULY 31 / 52 pages / FC/ T+ / $4.99

DOUBLE-SIZED FINAL ISSUE! It’s all been leading up to this—the deeply emotional series finale of PAPER GIRLS! No spoilers here, but our epic conclusion features 44 PAGES OF ORIGINAL STORY WITH NO ADS, and we can’t wait for you to read it. Thanks so much for riding with us! -Brian, Cliff, Matt & Jared

Image July 2019 28

Image Comics

PORT OF EARTH #12

 

WRITER: Zack Kaplan 
ARTIST / COVER A: Andrea Mutti 

JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ T+ / $3.99

Seattle is scheduled for destruction in order to protect Earth from an alien outbreak. But to protect our authority over our own planet’s security, the ESA will have to face off with our alien partners in the ultimate game of espionage, politics, and galactic business.

Image July 2019 29

Image Comics

POSTAL: DELIVERANCE #1

 

WRITER: Matt Hawkins, Bryan Hill 
ARTIST / COVER B: Raffaele Ienco 
COVER A: Linda Sejic 

JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

POSTAL returns to find Mark struggling with the responsibilities and horrors of being the new Mayor of Eden, as the newest member of their community has brought his own personal war with him. Mark’s mother, Laura Shiffron, tries to enjoy her retirement in Florida, but violence finds her… and violence might be the only way Laura Shiffron can find peace.

Image July 2019 30

Image Comics

RAT QUEENS (2017) #17

 

WRITER: Ryan Ferrier 
ARTIST / COVER A: Marco Lasko, Priscilla Petraites 

JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Palisade enslaved! With a new king in control, the Rat Queens find themselves doing hard time in the clink. As they struggle to maintain their sisterhood (and their sobriety), their only hope for survival lies in an unlikely spirit. Can the Queens break their unlucky streak? If so, they’ll have to face their most dangerous quest ever…

Image July 2019 31

Image Comics

REAVER #1

 

WRITER: Justin Jordan 
ARTIST: Alex Guimaraes, Rebekah Isaacs 
COVER A: Becky Cloonan 

JULY 10 / 40 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

The continent of Madaras once promised a new start for settlers, but 200 years after its discovery, the war rages on. Deep within this savage and untamed land, a darkness builds at that must be stopped at all costs. To do so, the Imperials assemble six of its most despicable prisoners—a turncoat, a skin eater, a sorcerer and his bodyguard, a serial killer, and the Devil’s Son—the only ones who can stop the end of the new world. They are Hell’s Half-Dozen. Join JUSTIN JORDAN (LUTHER STRODE) and REBEKAH ISAACS (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) for REAVER—a dark, grim fantasy for a post-Game of Thrones world.

Image July 2019 32

Image Comics

REDNECK #22

 

WRITER: Donny Cates 
ARTIST / COVER A: Dee Cunniffe, Lisandro Estherren 

JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Perry and Evil come face-to-face in Mexico. No one gets out alive.

Image July 2019 33

Image Comics

RUMBLE (2017) #14

 

WRITER: John Arcudi 
ARTIST / COVER A: David Rubín 
COVER B: Rico Renzi, Chris Brunner 

JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

“LAST KNIGHT,” Part Four It’s all come down to this. The last of the Scourge Knights of the Apocalypse has arrived, and nobody in Heaven or on Earth can stop it. This issue also features a variant cover by CHRIS BRUNNER, our fourth in a series of variant covers celebrating African American comics artists.

Image July 2019 34

Image Comics

SEA OF STARS #1

 

WRITER: Dennis Hallum, Jason Aaron 
ARTIST / COVER A: Stephen Green 
COVER B: Mike Mignola 

JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $3.99

“LOST IN THE WILDS OF HEAVEN,” Part One Being a space trucker sounds like a cool job, but in reality, it can be boring as hell. So when recently widowed Gil gets a long-haul gig across the universe, he figures it’s safe enough to bring his young son Kadyn along for the ride—that is, until their “big rig” gets bitten in half by a gigantic Space Leviathan! Now separated from his son—with a breached suit that’s venting oxygen at an alarming rate—Gil must defy the odds and stay alive long enough to rescue Kadyn. But meanwhile, Kadyn seems to be getting all the help he needs from a talking Space Monkey riding a Space Dolphin… or maybe it’s the strange powers he’s suddenly manifesting?! From the writing duo of JASON AARON (SOUTHERN BASTARDS, Thor) and DENNIS HALLUM (Cloak & Dagger, Vader: Dark Visions), with dazzling art by STEPHEN GREEN (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.) and cosmic colors by RICO RENZI (Spider-Gwen), comes a brand-new science fiction series with all the scope and heart of the The Neverending Story crossed with the imaginative weirdness of Miyazaki—an intense, galaxy-spanning adventure that’s suitable for fans of all ages!

Image July 2019 35

Image Comics

SECTION ZERO #4 (OF 6)

 

WRITER: Karl Kesel 
ARTIST: Karl Kesel, Tom Grummett 
COVER A: Tom Grummett, Karl Kesel 
COVER B: Terry Dodson 
COVER C: Ben Caldwell 

JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ E / $3.99

“A LONG TIME DEAD” 18 years later: a new Section Zero team continues investigating the strange and unknown, until a missing puzzle piece from their past is presented to them.

Image July 2019 36

Image Comics

SKYWARD #15

 

WRITER: Joe Henderson 
ARTIST: Lee Garbett, Antonio Fabela 
COVER A: Lee Garbett 

JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $3.99

“FIX THE WORLD,” Conclusion In the aftermath of war, how does Willa pick up the pieces? How does she deal with this very different status quo? And what the hell does Willa want to do with her life now that her world’s completely changed?

Image July 2019 37

Image Comics

SONATA #2

 

WRITER: Brian Haberlin, David Hine 
ARTIST: Brian Haberlin, Geirrod van Dyke 
COVER A / COVER B: Geirrod van Dyke, Brian Haberlin 

JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

“SONATA’S ADVENTURES UNDERGROUND” Sonata travels through a hidden underworld where she discovers impossible science, a giant killer bird, and a young man named Pau, who sees himself as her knight in shining armor. He is also the son of the rival Tayan leader, which makes them deadly enemies.

Image July 2019 38

Image Comics

SPACE BANDITS #1 (OF 5)

 

WRITER: Mark Millar 
ARTIST / COVER A / COVER B: Matteo Scalera 
COVER C: Howard Chaykin 
COVER D: Olivier Coipel 

JULY 03 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Thena Khole and Cody Blue are among the universe’s most wanted felons. Each the leader of their own criminal ops, they run heists across the galaxies—hopping from ship to ship to fleece everyone inside. But when both women are betrayed by their crews, the bandits only have one thing on their minds: REVENGE.

Image July 2019 39

Image Comics

SPAWN #299

 

WRITER / COVER A / COVER B / COVER C: Todd McFarlane 
ARTIST: Jason Shawn Alexander 

JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ T / $2.99

“WAR TO 300,” Part Two LAST ISSUE BEFORE SPAWN 300! Witness the debut of TODD McFARLANE’s newest creation—The Rapture! Heaven’s answer to the mythic Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, these eternal warriors are tasked with eliminating the plague called humanity from the face of the Earth. The WAR TO 300 rages! Next month, new allegiances will form, new enemies will rise, and history will be made! HOLLYWOOD NEWS! Soon to be a major motion picture from Blumhouse Productions, directed by Todd McFarlane, and starring Jamie Foxx as Spawn and Jeremy Renner as Twitch.

Image July 2019 40

Image Comics

THE BEAUTY #28

 

WRITER: Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley 
ARTIST: Thomas Nachlik 
COVER A: Jeremy Haun, Nick Filardi 
COVER B: Thomas Nachlik, Nick Filardi 

JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Life is a struggle no matter who you are. In a world where beauty is common, getting your big break can be hard.

Image July 2019 41

Image Comics

THE REALM #15

 

WRITER: Seth M. Peck 
ARTIST / COVER A: Jeremy Haun, Nick Filardi 
COVER B: Adam Gorham, Nick Filardi 

JULY 31 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Looking to settle old scores, Ben catches up with Redjaw and Bunny. The fight you’ve been waiting for is finally here.

Image July 2019 42

Image Comics

THE RIDE: BURNING DESIRE #2 (OF 5)

 

WRITER: Doug Wagner 
ARTIST: Daniel Hillyard, Chris Brunner 
COVER A: Chris Brunner 
COVER B: Daniel Hillyard 

JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Samantha Vega learns that her old friends on the police force are just waiting for her to screw up and get sent back to prison. And with that added pressure, her regret-filled nightmares of what put her in prison to begin with only grow stronger. In this issue’s backup feature, artists CHRIS BRUNNER and RICO RENZI (LOOSE ENDS, Spider-Gwen) reveal the tragic backstory of a dancer with a leather fetish.

Image July 2019 43

Image Comics

THE WALKING DEAD #193

 

WRITER: Robert Kirkman 
ARTIST: Cliff Rathburn, Charlie Adlard 
COVER A: Charlie Adlard, Dave Stewart 

JULY 03 / 32 pages / BW/ M / $3.99

“THE FARMHOUSE” Out in the countryside, trouble is brewing for a certain someone.

Image July 2019 44

Image Comics

THE WARNING #9

 

 

JULY 17 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

“SMOKE GUILLOTINE” Jacknife and Narrowmeer go head-to-head as the surviving members of Gladiator Two-Six gather for a final assault on the alien threat.

Image July 2019 45

Image Comics

THE WEATHERMAN VOL. 2 #2

 

WRITER: Jody LeHeup 
ARTIST / COVER A: Nathan Fox 
COVER B: Andrew Robinson 

JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Introducing Pace and Pickles—an exciting and strange new ally guarding a horrible secret! Nathan, Cross, and the crew of the Disco Queen scour the ruins of Earth for the woman responsible for wiping Nathan’s mind, only to find themselves in a fight to the death against mysterious genetic monstrosities… and not everyone makes it out alive. YOU’VE BEEN WARNED!

Image July 2019 46

Image Comics

THUMBS #2 (OF 5)

 

WRITER: Sean Lewis 
ARTIST / COVER A: Hayden Sherman 

JULY 03 / 48 pages / FC/ M / $4.99

Thumbs is out of his coma and back in the world. Trapped by the Power, he sees the junkies who’ve taken technology underground, the revolutionaries who deliver devices to the people, and the government that’s banned it all.

Image July 2019 47

Image Comics

UNEARTH #1

 

WRITER: Cullen Bunn, Kyle Strahm 
ARTIST / COVER A: Baldemar Rivas 
COVER B: Kyle Strahm 

JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

When a flesh-warping disease ravages a remote village in Mexico, a scientific task force travels to the inhospitable area to investigate the contamination. Tracing the source of the disease to a nearby cave system, the team discovers a bizarre, hostile ecosystem and a supernatural revelation from which they may never escape. This new subterranean nightmare is brought to you by writers CULLEN BUNN (REGRESSION) and KYLE STRAHM (SPREAD), and rising-star artist BALDEMAR RIVAS!

Image July 2019 48

Image Comics

UNNATURAL #11 (OF 12)

 

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: Mirka Andolfo 
COVER B: Gabriel Picolo 

JULY 10 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

Leslie has found the strength to fight the Wolf, but now she must get to the last round of the match in one piece. Also: trouble at Evil HQ, as Carol escapes and finds herself face-to-face with the Glance. Stunning art and more mind-blowing revelations abound as MIRKA ANDOLFO’s exquisite tale of love and self growth races to the end at full speed!

Image July 2019 49

Image Comics

WITCHBLADE (2017) #17

 

WRITER: Caitlin Kittredge 
ARTIST / COVER A: Roberta Ingranata 

JULY 24 / 32 pages / FC/ M / $3.99

“LAST DAYS,” Part Five Weakened and unable to access her full power after her latest encounter with Haley, Alex plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse with the person controlling Haley from the shadows. The barrier between New York and Hell comes down.

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Image Comics
Tag: solicitations
Tag: Paper Girls
Tag: Unearth
Tag: Reaver

