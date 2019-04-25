Image Comics single-issue solicitations for July 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Image Comics listings for July 2019 single-issue comics.

It's a very big month of beginnings and endings for creator-owned projects over at Image, from the final issues of beloved stories to continuations of developing classics to brand-new books from fan-favorite creators. If it's major conclusions you're looking for, then you'll want to keep an eye out for the final issue of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Paper Girls, which wraps up its run with a double-sized 30th issue. Also wrapping up runs this month are Assassin Nation, Little Bird, and the second season of Farmhand.

If it's something new you're after, Image has plenty of that to go around as well. Dennis Hallum, Jason Aaron, and Stephen Green kick off a new sci-fi series with Sea of Stars, while Cullen Bunn, Kyle Stahm, and Baldemar Rivas kick off a new horror story in Unearth. Plus Mark Millar brings you his new miniseries Space Bandits, Postal begins a new chapter, Bitter Root drops a summer special one-shot, Reaver begins its run, and much more.

Check out everything Image has to offer in July below.

(Via Image Comics)