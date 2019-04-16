Latest Stories

Reavers Cover

Exclusive: Hell's Half-Dozen saves the world in Skybound and Image's new fantasy series, Reaver

Jeff Spry
Apr 16, 2019

Resembling certain aspects of HBO's dark fantasy series Game of Thrones, and Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, a new historical adventure title from Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics is set to strike fear in the hearts of non-believers when it arrives with its riveting premiere issue July 10.

Reaver is written by Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode, Dead Body Road) and art courtesy of Rebekah Isaacs (Buffy: One Girl In All The World), with color duties assigned to Alex Guimarães. Building toward its anticipated release, SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first look at the interior art and special character covers for the first six issues.

Reaver Cover 1

Credit: Skybound Entertainment

Its rousing sword and sorcery storyline is centered on the fictional continent of Madaras, where hard-working settlers are promised a new start… however, 200 years after its initial discovery, a brutal war rages on. Deep within this violence-tainted, untamed land, a new and menacing darkness builds at The Anvil; it must be halted at all costs.

Reavers P1

Credit: Skybound Entertainment

Casting an ambitious plan, the Imperials assemble six of their most malevolent and hated prisoners: a turncoat, a skin eater, a sorcerer, his bodyguard, a serial killer, and the Devil’s Son. This motley crew of crusaders nicknamed Hell's Half-Dozen are the only ones who can postpone the inevitable and stop the end of the new world.

Reavers P2

Credit: Skybound Entertainment

Plunge into the fray with our sneak peek at six grim covers for Skybound and Image's Reaver in the full gallery below, then alert us as to your battle plan to attack the first issue when it drops July 10.

Reaver Cover 1
Credit: Skybound Entertainment
Reaver Cover 2
Credit: Skybound Entertainment
Reaver Cover 3
Credit: Skybound Entertainment
Reaver Cover 4
Credit: Skybound Entertainment
Reaver Cover 5
Credit: Skybound Entertainment
Reaver Cover 6
Credit: Skybound Entertainment
