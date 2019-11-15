Important Toy News: These Mandalorian figures are indeed the toys we're looking for

Welcome back to Important Toy News, the SYFY WIRE column that shows you a week's worth of amazing new playthings, collectibles, and shelf candy and gives you soothing words of why impulse buying is a very good idea. Join me, your resident toy journalist, as we start our geeky toy-hunting journey by showing everyone that we're hip to the trends and what's the hotness in pop culture. That's right, we're kicking off with some of those sweet, sweet, The Mandalorian toys!

We've previously discussed the gorgeous (and premium-priced) Mandalorian creations that Hot Toys is working on. Standing at 1/6 scale, both the Mandalorian and IG-11 figures are breathtaking. There are a few additional Mandalorian toys that deserve a bounty of love and attention, especially if you want to add (and I'm sure you do) the titular Mandalorian himself to your collection. Let's start small and work our way up as we add these Disney+ toys to our collections.

Credit: Hasbro

Coming in April 2020 and available for preorder today is the Mandalorian, Hasbro's newest addition to the Star Wars Vintage Collection. These figures are 3.75 inches to match the original scale of the original Kenner toys that started it all. The figure will cost $14.99 and can be preordered here, or you can wait and find it like a badass bounty hunter at retail stores.

Credit: Hasbro

Restocked and ready for preorder is the Star Wars Black Series Mandalorian action figure. This one was recently (and I mean maybe 2-3 weeks ago) released at retail and the shelves were just cleared in a hurry. While some fans have been able to locate some stragglers at random retail stores, it's fair to say that this first run of six-inch Mandalorian figures are just gone. Available for preorder today for $21.99, the Star Wars Black Series Mandalorian comes with a blaster pistol and a blaster rifle in addition to the cool figure itself.

Credit: Kotobukiya

And finally, shipping in January 2020, we have a statue from Japanese toy maker Kotobukiya. As described by Kotobukiya, the ArtFX+ Mandalorian statue is "armed with a blaster in hand and long gun strapped to his back. Standing about 7 inches tall, The Mandalorian is highly detailed and features magnets in his feet to attach him securely to the base." He costs $89.99 and can be preordered today.

Credit: Mondo

How about some toys from other pop culture franchises? I vote yes, please. And what better pop culture franchise to kick off with than Masters of the Universe and Mondo?

We gave Mondo some love by celebrating their San Diego Comic-Con booth in our top ten toy booth countdown this summer. But now, we're going to take a peek at their Skeletor exclusive for the upcoming DesignerCon in Anaheim, California, November 22-24. It is the MOTUbi Variant, is limited to 100 pieces, and will cost $250. Standing about 12 inches tall and featuring 30 points of articulation, he includes two heads, Havoc Staff, Power Sword, and two pairs of hands. For a full list of DesignerCon's toy exclusives, you can check them out here.

Credit: Hallmark

Expensive toys are enough to make you sweat, so let's take a look at some super-affordable pieces. Coming to Five Below (one of my favorite stores) right in time for the holidays is a new line from Hallmark called Hallmark Heroes. The flagship line of $5 tree ornaments includes Yoda, Darth Vader, BB-8, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Harry Potter. Not a bad line up! If you don't have a Five Below store near you, you can order them online here. But if you do have a Five Below store close to you, I fully recommend that you lurk that joint for a while.

Credit: Super7

From Super7, the Transformers are rolling out and joining the ReAction retro figure line. Based on the classic G1 animated series, each Transformers ReAction figure stands 3.75 inches tall and features five points of articulation. The flagship wave includes Starscream, Jazz, Bumblebee, Soundwave, Megatron, and Optimus Prime. All of them are $17.99 and are available for preorder now and will ship in December 2019.

Credit: YuMe Toys

We've reached the end, my toy loving friends, but we can't wrap up without seeing this fun new gadget from YuMe Toys. It's officially the "Hey Batman Batmobile Voice-Activated Vehicle," which is the most modern thing I've ever heard in my life. It is a GameStop exclusive and is available this month for $79.99.

According to the official description, "Hey, Batmobile..." is all it takes for your personal assistant to rev into action in this highly stylized replica that is decked out with voice activation technology! Requires your phone to be linked to Google Home and or Apple Siri and connected using Bluetooth. If your home is connected to your phone as a smart home, the Batmobile can also control lighting and much more. The Voice-Activated Batmobile makes the perfect personal assistant for the entire family!"

Well, in that case… hey Batman… go Roomba my floors and bring me a snack or some boring grown-up crap like that. After you've turned off the lights and made it all romantic and sexy-like in here, I mean, duh.