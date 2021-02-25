In the Lost Lands: Paul W.S. Anderson tackling George R.R. Martin adaptation

Valar Morghulis! Paul W.S. Anderson is officially entering the George R.R. Martin universe. Wow, that's a lot of initials in one place, eh?

Variety brings word that the Resident Evil and Monster Hunter director will adapt Martin's 1982 short story — "In the Lost Lands" — into a feature film. The fantasy project has already cast Milla Jovovich (Anderson's frequent collaborator and real-world spouse) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead).

Described as a "sprawling epic," the film's story centers around a queen who, "desperate to fulfill her love," hires a powerful and feared sorceress known as Gray Alys (played by Jovovich). Alys is sent into the titular Lost Lands with a drifter named Boyce (played by Bautista) as her guide. Together, the two characters must fight off mortals and demons "in this fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss," writes Variety.

Credit: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic & Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Anderson, Jovovich, and Bautista will produce the movie alongside Jeremy Bolt, Jonathan Meisner and Constantin Werner.

When the film was first announced in 2015, Werner was going to direct from his own screenplay (it's unclear if this previous draft will be used for Anderson's take), with Justin Chatwin (Shameless) was attached to star. That initial announcement also carried a few more plot details, including Alys's ultimate goal. She's apparently sent into the Lost Lands to "obtain the gift of shape-shifting into a werewolf."

The bulk of Martin adaptations are taking place at HBO, which hopes to build out an entire Game of Thrones television universe with prequels and spinoffs like next year's House of the Dragon, a potential animated drama series, and more. In addition, the celebrated author is working on projects that have nothing to do with his own writing. Last week, for instance, it was reported that Martin would executive produce a TV show based on Roger Zelazny's 1979 sci-fi novel, Roadmarks.