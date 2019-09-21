Latest Stories

BatmanDayFortnite2019
Tag: Comics
Celebrate Batman Day the Fortnite Way: play Batman in game til October 6th
The Dark Knight
Tag: Podcast
Celebrate Batman Day with this 4-part podcast delving deep into the history of the Bat.
NASA image of a future Mars colony
Tag: Science
Fear Factor is going to get real: surviving on Mars means bugs are what’s for dinner
Color Out of Space
Tag: Movies
Fantastic Fest: Color Out of Space brings Lovecraft into the modern age
In the Tall Grass
More info i
Netflix
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News

In the Tall Grass is a mind-bending, agoraphobic horror film

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Sep 21, 2019

If there's a film that will make you never want to visit the country again, it's In the Tall Grass

The film, which will debut on Netflix October 4, had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX this weekend, and spellbound the crowd with its mind-bending, agoraphobic take on horror. Based on the short story from Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, Cube director Vincenzo Natali has crafted what he teased would be "a different kind of family film" while introducing it to the crowd, which included SYFY WIRE. 

More In the Tall Grass

In the Tall Grass
First trailer for Stephen King and Joe Hill's 'In the Tall Grass' brings terror to Netflix
The-Conjuring-2-Patrick-Wilson-.jpg
Stephen King's In the Tall Grass adds Patrick Wilson, more to Netflix adaptation
Aug 7, 2018

Wasting no time getting into the story, the film starts with a brother/sister duo who make an unexpected pit stop while driving through Kansas. After they stop, they hear the sound of a child crying for help in a field full of... well, tall grass. As they go in to find him, they soon find themselves separated. As they desperately start to search for one another, they run into others in the same predicament, and the field's sinister nature starts to reveal itself. 

The film stars Laysla De Oliveira and Avery Whitted as the siblings, Will Buie Jr. as Tobin, the requisite creepy kid, and Patrick Wilson as Tobin's father, Ross. It's Wilson's portrayal of the mustachioed, polo-clad, quintessential suburbanite, and his occasional dad joke, that manages to be equally foreboding and campy, giving the film's typically relentless pacing just the right amount of levity. 

Wilson, who joined the Q&A afterward via Skype, credited his work with James Wan on The Conjuring franchise in helping him figure out how to approach his larger-than-life character.  

"You can't run from that melodrama," Wilson told the crowd. "I guess you could, but I don't. I don't think you should. We always talk about what our character's reality is. Meaning, it's not weird or campy for him, it's just... he's just an over-the-top person, and his dialogue represents that. And Vincenzo is very clear about wanting to embrace that. You can run away from it, or you can embrace it. This is the kind of film where you want to embrace it." 

"It's really exciting for an actor to just dig in and chew on it," Wilson added. And it was quite clear his performance made an impression on the crowd. 

In the Tall Grass will be available to stream on Netflix from the safe confines of your home starting October 4. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: In the Tall Grass
Tag: netflix
Tag: Fantastic Fest
Tag: Patrick Wilson

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: