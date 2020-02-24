Inside Outlander 5.2: The cast talks Bonnet blues and medicinal misadventures in 'Between Two Fires'

While "The Fiery Cross" had a beautiful MacKenzie wedding (and some Fraser flashbacks to their own nuptials back in the day), the fifth season premiere of Outlander also set the stage for the conflicts at hand for the North Carolina clans.

In this week's exclusive SYFY WIRE #InsideOutlander episode breakdown for "Between Two Fires," Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan (Claire and Jamie Fraser) and Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin (Brianna and Roger) join us again, and they all have a lot to say about how their characters are coping with their 18th century day-to-day lives now.

****SPOILERS for Outlander Season 5, Episode 2: "Between Two Fires"****

In particular, Skelton addresses in the season premiere Brianna accidentally overhearing that her rapist, Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) is alive and likely in the area. While she hid finding out about that tidbit from everyone close to her, the information certainly spiked the PTSD she's been quietly working through since Season 4. Always the artist, in this episode she's expressing her feelings with charcoal on paper and those images are chillingly, dark windows into her soul.

Outlander Season 5, "Between Two Fires" (Credit: STARZ)

Meanwhile new hubby, Roger, is a bit clueless to her internal dilemma. But he's also inside his head, mentally processing the dangers of the time they're living in, what with the impending Revolutionary War, disease threats to their infant Jemmy, and the fact they don't belong in 1770. Rankin tells us about Roger finding himself on the same page as his mother-in-law, Claire, about going back through the stones.

And last but not least, this week we find out just how resolute Claire is about embracing this era in time with Jamie, as she's come prepared to use her full medical degree and knowledge of 20th century medicine on the Fraser's Ridge clans. Balfe and Heughan discuss the potential paradox problems with Claire's forward uses of medicine, and how her good intentions could possibly bite them somewhere under the bustle.

Trouble, trouble, trouble...

Be sure to check back on Mondays for new SYFY WIRE #InsideOutlander content during Season 5!