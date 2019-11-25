Inside Watchmen's big twist and Black Friday toy guide [Ep #110]

The Fandom Files is joined by SYFY WIRE contributing editor James Grebey, who gives us the inside scoop on the big twist in Watchmen's sixth episode, as well as contributor Loryn Stone, who gives us the low-down on the big toys coming out this holiday season! Grebey spoke with Watchmen writer Cord Jefferson and director Stephen Williams about the game-changing episode and relays their most important insights. Meanwhile, Loryn tells Jordan which Godzilla toys to buy.

