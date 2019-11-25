Latest Stories

Christopher Reeve Superman
Tag: Movies
WTF Moments: That time in Superman when a little girl gets slapped hard
Cats the musical on Broadway
Tag: Fangrrls
The strangest musicals of all time (for people who think Cats is too normal)
Watchmen Hero image
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Watchmen trailer teases season finale; Frozen II ices music milestone; more
game of thrones season3 rose leslie kit harington
Tag: Movies
Despite Golden Globes snubs, Game of Thrones & Watchmen show up big for Critics' Choice noms
Watchmen Episode 6
More info i
Credit: HBO
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Tag: Features

Inside Watchmen's big twist and Black Friday toy guide [Ep #110]

Presenters
image1.jpg
Jordan Zakarin
Nov 25, 2019

The Fandom Files is joined by SYFY WIRE contributing editor James Grebey, who gives us the inside scoop on the big twist in Watchmen's sixth episode, as well as contributor Loryn Stone, who gives us the low-down on the big toys coming out this holiday season! Grebey spoke with Watchmen writer Cord Jefferson and director Stephen Williams about the game-changing episode and relays their most important insights. Meanwhile, Loryn tells Jordan which Godzilla toys to buy.

Listen below!

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google Play Music here.

To contact us about the podcast — or to nominate yourself or someone else as a future guest! — feel free to drop us an e-mail or tweet at us. And if you like what you hear, please be sure to rate and review us on iTunes!

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: Watchmen
Tag: Black Friday
Tag: toys
Tag: Collectibles
Tag: Godzilla

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker