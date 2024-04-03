Need a Dance Partner? NECA Is Now Selling Life-Sized M3GAN Dolls

If you've been longing to dance with M3GAN — short for Model 3 Generative Android — in the comfort and privacy of your own home, then NECA has you covered. The National Entertainment Collectibles Association has officially partnered with Universal Pictures for a life-sized 1:1 replica of the killer robot companion, who firmly established herself as a horror icon for the AI-worried modern age.

Now available for pre-order, the stunning recreation (which stands 55 inches tall) was "duplicated from actual film-used digital files to be the most screen-accurate representation available," reads the official description. "It has an articulated inner-armature, movable eyes, and synthetic hair (matched to screen-used hair samples). Her clothing is made from film-used patterns and includes a dress with inner lining, two striped sleeves, a bowtie, underwear, tights, and shoes. The fabric material of her dress matches an exact swatch of the dress from the movie, and her shoes are customized with details from the screen-used shoes."

The replica will set you back around $500, but that's a steal, considering Funki (the fictional toy company in M3GAN) was planning on selling them for $10,000 a pop.

For More on M3GAN:

Abigail vs. M3GAN? Abigail Directors Have "No Complaints" if a Horror Crossover Happens Eventually

After Much Consideration, I Have Decided Not to Buy My Child a M3GAN Doll for Christmas

M3GAN Star Violet McGraw "Very Excited" to Start Working on Sequel 2.0

NECA Announces Life-Sized M3GAN Doll for Pre-Order

What's the Latest on the M3GAN 2.0 Sequel?

As of right now, the M3GAN sequel, appropriately-titled M3GAN 2.0, is on track for a wide theatrical debut on May 16, 2025. Gerard Johnstone is back as director, working off another original screenplay by Akela Cooper. In addition, Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are set to reprise their characters of Gemma and Cady, respectively.

“It’s early yet, but M3GAN is coming back in a big way," producer James Wan teased last year. "The first film came just at the right time [when concerns about AI were mounting], and we’re definitely leaning into that on the next one. We’re exploring the AI universe even further.”

“The thing is with the sequels, they have to have a reason to exist. This film was so challenging to make. And coming back to it — once my heartbeat died down — I realized there's so much more we wanted to say and so much more that we wanted to do,” Johnstone told SYFY WIRE last year. “The hope is that we can just follow that direction and make sure that the second film feels as relevant as the first film does. And that's both exciting and daunting at the same time, given how technology keeps changing. Who knows where we will be when that film comes out?”

Mark your calendars — M3GAN returns to Peacock Wednesday, April 24! In the meantime, you can pick up the theatrical and unrated versions of the movie from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.