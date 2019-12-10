Jabba the Pod: Countdown to The Rise of Skywalker - The Phantom Menace

We think the secret is out — Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming very, very soon. We're not prepared, you're not prepared, nobody is prepared.

Our heroes over at SYFY WIRE's podcast about Star Wars, Jabba the Pod, were not about to let the buildup to this monumental film just pass them by. The crew of the Starbinger has to mark and respect the journey, but they will have to split up to do it and enlist a loyal band of followers from the SYFY WIRE staff.

They'll be celebrating and discussing every movie in the Skywalker saga in chronological order, not release order — they're crazy that way. For each episode of the countdown, one member of the main Jabba crew will host two special guests to discuss the film of the day.

Naturally, we start at the beginning — with the dejarik pieces beginning to move, Sheev Palpatine's rise to power, and Qui-Gon Jinn's belief in pathetic lifeforms and the living Force. That's right — it's time for Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

Join host Brian Silliman as well as SYFY WIRE's Jordan Zakarin and Max Tedaldi for a session about the movie that gave us midi-chlorians, a double-bladed lightsaber, and podracing. How has it aged, and how will it tie into the events of the upcoming film? All of it will be covered and more. As Kitster might say, it's "so wizard."

There will be a new countdown episode every day until the big release, and of course the regular Friday installments of Jabba the Pod will continue as well. No need to hop in that bongo and travel through the planet core — the first countdown episode is embedded below for your listening pleasure. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts to take advantage of everything that Jabba the Pod has to offer!

