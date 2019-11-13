Latest Stories

what ever happened to baby jane
A primer for the unexpectedly awesome hagsploitation horror subgenre
Thanos snapped Pennywise to win SYFY WIRE's Best Villain award
WIRE Buzz: Arrow wraps final season. Plus, could The Mandalorian head to theaters?
Mark Wahlberg joins Tom Holland in Uncharted movie as the cigar-chomping Sully
Credit: Lucasfilm
Jabba the Pod Episode 1: A Complicated Profession (The Mandalorian Ch. 1)

Presenters
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Nov 13, 2019

Every generation has a legend, and every legend has a podcast.

There are many Star Wars podcasts out there to choose from, but none of them are quite like SYFY WIRE's latest aural endeavor, Jabba the Pod.

Join our heroes Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano for their first full episode, where they break down and discuss everything to do with the first episode of The Mandalorian. That's not all! There's Resistance Roundup, hot takes on the upcoming game Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order, comics news, and a special game where we find out just how far Matt will go to get a real lightsaber.

Also... what exactly does Greedo now say before his death? They try to figure that out, too.

The First Order might be looking for them, but the Hutt Clan has ways for them to hide. All they have to do in return? Host a podcast that mourns and celebrates Jabba the Hutt. Do they actually do this? Maybe, maybe not.

It's gonna be so wizard, so check out the first full episode right here, and be sure to like and subscribe!

