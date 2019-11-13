Jabba the Pod Episode 1: A Complicated Profession (The Mandalorian Ch. 1)

Every generation has a legend, and every legend has a podcast.

There are many Star Wars podcasts out there to choose from, but none of them are quite like SYFY WIRE's latest aural endeavor, Jabba the Pod.

Join our heroes Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano for their first full episode, where they break down and discuss everything to do with the first episode of The Mandalorian. That's not all! There's Resistance Roundup, hot takes on the upcoming game Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order, comics news, and a special game where we find out just how far Matt will go to get a real lightsaber.

Also... what exactly does Greedo now say before his death? They try to figure that out, too.

The First Order might be looking for them, but the Hutt Clan has ways for them to hide. All they have to do in return? Host a podcast that mourns and celebrates Jabba the Hutt. Do they actually do this? Maybe, maybe not.

It's gonna be so wizard, so check out the first full episode right here, and be sure to like and subscribe!

