Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and the rest of the Frozen II cast join James Corden for a snowy live performance

Frozen II hits theaters tomorrow (Nov. 22) and to mark the special occasion, James Corden recruited members of the voice cast of for another edition of Crosswalk the Musical. The patented Late Late Show segment is all about putting on a live stage show in the middle of the busy intersection right outside of CBS' television studios in Fairfax, Los Angeles.

Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf) joined Corden for renditions of "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" "For the First Time in Forever," and, of course, "Let it Go."

As he usually does in these sketches, James plays a conceited version of his actual persona and casts himself as Elsa over Menzel, relegating the talented theater veteran to the silent role of Sven, Kristoff's reindeer buddy. In the end, Corden's crew enacts a mutiny, overturning his casting decision and returning Idina to the icy role she was born to play.

Check out the comedic blizzard below:

Video of Crosswalk the Musical: Frozen ft. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad &amp; Jonathan Groff

In the past, Corden has done Crosswalk the Musical for other classic Disney films like Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

Frozen II features all-new songs written by the Oscar-winning team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. There are also new members of the voice cast like Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, and Alfred Molina.

The sequel has set the all-time animation presale record on Fandango, outpacing the previous record-holders, Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4.

“It’s a remarkable feat to see Frozen 2 surpassing all other animated features in advance ticket sales and playing like a superhero movie,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement. “It’s proof that Frozen 2 is one of the most anticipated sequels of our time, and that fans of all ages will be flocking to the multiplex to catch up with Elsa, Anna, Olaf and friends this weekend and throughout the holiday season."