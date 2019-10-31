Latest Stories

Halloween costume
The history of Halloween costumes
Terminator Dark Fate junket hero
Terminator's Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton talk Dark Fate
Godzilla dumb powers
Godzilla: King of the Magnets? The Big-G's 5 wildest powers
Stranger Things S3
WIRE Buzz: Four to join Stranger Things 4; Courtney Cox's Scream 3 homage; more
Michael Myers
More info i
Credit: Universal Pictures/Blumhouse
Jamie Lee Curtis posts first look at 'Halloween Kills' with bloody sizzle reel

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Oct 31, 2019

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated today's spooky holiday in the correct way by giving us our first official look at Halloween Kills, which slashes its way into theaters everywhere next October. Among other things, the 30-second sizzle reel contains footage of David Gordon Green directing, Michael Myers shoving a woman against a car, Karen Strode (Judy Greer) sitting in what looks like a police interrogation room, and a bloodied Laurie Strode (Curtis) lying on a hospital gurney.

"‘Tis the season..... to start screaming. First look at the mayhem David has created for all of you," Curtis wrote in the accompanying caption on Twitter. Since the video looks like it could be part of a greater behind-the-scenes featurette meant to promote the project, here's hoping we get a more substantial look at the slasher sequel in the near future.

At around the 15-second mark, you can see Michael standing on the porch of a burning building. You might recall that Laurie trapped the crazed killer in her home and tried to burn him to death at the end of the last movie. Guess it didn't work.

Check it out:

This is Curtis' second tease of the film after she posted a selfie from the set a few weeks back. Her photo didn't come long after we had reported that the franchise would be going back to Haddonfield Memorial Hospital.

"What I love that David [Gordon Green] and Danny [McBride] and company did is they connected the dots for 40 years, now they’re going back to really unpack the first movie, bringing back all those characters whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978," Curtis said during an interview last month.

Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson, Karen's daughter and Laurie's granddaughter) is returning for the follow-up as well. Anthony Michael Hall is one of the cast's newcomers, although he'll be playing a very familiar character: Tommy Doyle, the little boy Laurie was babysitting for in the original Halloween.

Written by Gordon Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems, Halloween Kills is scheduled to open in theaters Oct. 16, 2020.

It will be followed by Halloween Ends on Oct. 15, 2021.The grandaddy of the entire Halloween franchise, John Carpenter, is helping to produce and score both sequels.

