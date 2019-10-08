WIRE Buzz: Jamie Lee Curtis releases Halloween Kills pic; The Turning first look; more

Some things never change, especially when they involve old-school horror franchises. Halloween recently had a soft reboot, with upcoming sequel Halloween Kills now confirmed to take place (at least partially) at Halloween II’s Haddonfield Memorial Hospital, and fans can now see a first look at the star—courtesy of Jamie Lee Curtis’ own social media.

Posting on her Twitter account, Curtis (who reprised her role in director/co-writer David Gordon Green’s 2018 film) highlighted her first day on set "in the battle for my life."

Check it out:

Beaten, bloody, and bruised, Curtis’ Laurie Strode is ready once again to take on Michael Myers—potentially helped by her family (returning cast members Judy Greer and Andi Matichak) and former babysitting ward Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall). The film takes place exactly two years after Green’s previous entry.

Halloween Kills is scheduled for an Oct. 16, 2020 release.

Next, The Haunting of Bly Manor isn’t the only Henry James adaptation coming the way of horror fans. Classic ghost story The Turn of the Screw will also be adapted into the film The Turning—from director Floria Sigismondi and writers Chad and Carey W. Hayes—which places Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate) as the nanny caring for siblings Miles (It and Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard) and Flora (The LEGO Movie 2’s Brooklynn Prince).

Now, thanks to EW, fans have a first look at the trio, whose relationships with each other will be just as eerie as the monsters in any other horror film.

Take a look:

That’s definitely not just a mirage on the edge of the water.

"It’s a very dark story that’s endured for over a hundred years," Sigismondi said of James’ tale. "We’ve taken this story, and modernized it, and placed it in the 1990s." That hasn’t affected the creepiness of the kids, nor the hauntedness of the house—just the tech available to its characters. "I just wanted to take away the technology and really drown yourself in the environment," the director explained. "How cinematic is it to have a screenshot of a phone?"

The Turning begins tightening its grip on Jan. 24, 2020.

Finally, Terminator: Dark Fate sees two old friends reunite: Sarah Connor, meet Carl. Who is, of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 who's found a new life running a drapery business on an airbase. Fans knew about that, as well as Arnie's dedication to the role, but they hadn't seen him meet up with Connor after all those years since T2.

Now, thanks to a new TV spot, they have:

Video of TERMINATOR 6 DARK FATE Arnold&#039;s Name Is Carl Trailer (2019) Arnold Schwarzenegger Action Movie HD

Sorry, but there's no way Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor (or any of the audience) will ever call that killer killing machine anything but the Terminator. It'd just be too weird to attribute the quote "I'll be back" to "Carl." It just doesn't work.

Terminator: Dark Fate soaks everyone in nostalgia when it hits theaters on Nov. 1.