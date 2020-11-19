Jamie Lee Curtis officiates wedding of terminally ill Halloween fan

Jamie Lee Curtis recently showed her devotion to the Halloween franchise and its many loyal fans by officiating the wedding of a terminally ill Halloween super-fan. According to Charleston’s Post and Courier, which first shared the heartbreaking story, aspiring director Anthony Woodle passed away from Stage IV esophageal cancer about an hour after tying the knot with his girlfriend, Emilee, with the actress as officiant. He was 29.

The ceremony took place on Sept. 13 as Anthony's condition took a turn for the worse.

"Anthony and Emilee, all anyone is promised is this moment,” Curtis reportedly said during the ceremony, doing her part over the phone. “We live and we love in this moment. May the blessings of God rest upon you, may his peace abide with you, may her spirit illuminate your heart now, in this moment. With the power vested in me by the internet, it is my great pleasure to tell you that you are now married people.”

Woodle and his girlfriend also became the first members of the general public to take part in a private screening of the upcoming Halloween Kills, organized by the project's writer-director David Gordon Green. "That was the most I’ve seen him smile — during and after the movie," Emilee told the Post and Courier.

"I simply followed it up by calling Anthony and sort of starting a conversation to say, 'I can tell [you] any secret.' It turned out that I also offered to marry him because I am an officiant ... It turned out to be something incredibly moving and also very life-affirming," Curtis said on CBS's The Talk. She added that Woodle "was the great Halloween fan in the world, and I know a lot of them!"

The sequel to the 2018 reboot of the John Carpenter/Debra Hill franchise was originally slated to open in theaters last month, but has been delayed to Oct. 15, 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Halloween Kills will be followed by Halloween Ends on Oct. 14, 2022.