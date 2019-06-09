Jason Reitman confirms OG cast has read script for Ghostbusters sequel

On Friday, we reported that Sigourney Weaver casually revealed that she, Bill Murray, and Dan Aykroyd would all be returning for Jason Reitman's upcoming Ghostbusters film. The director (son of original franchise director, Ivan Reitman) gave more credence to the reprisal of familiar characters over the weekend during an appearance at the Ghostbusters Fan Fest in Los Angeles, California.

“Sigourney has read the screenplay...Dan has read it...Ernie’s read the script...Bill Murray has read the script," said Reitman, referring to Weaver (Dana Barrett), Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Murray (Peter Venkman). "If all goes as planned, we’re gonna start shooting in five weeks."

The Up in the Air director also talked about how his film will be "a love letter" to the 1984 original (capturing that iconic blend of humor and horror) and discussed the casting choices made so far. Finn Wolhard (Stranger Things), McKenna Grace (Captain Marvel), and Carrie Coone (The Leftovers) will be playing a family, but no other details are known beyond that.

"They’re all three extraordinary actors...and you kinda go, ‘I want to find a way to work with them,'" added Reitman. "If you're looking for a Ghostbusters fan, there isn't a bigger one than @MckennaGraceful."

Check out all of his comments via the official Ghostbusters Twitter account:

If the original cast is returning for this movie, we just hope the production can lock down Rick Moranis (Louis Tully) and Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz) as well. Since Harold Ramis (Egon Spangler) can't come back (the writer/actor/director/comedian passed away in 2014), it would be really sweet and heartfelt for everyone to reprise their paranormal roles just one more time in his honor.

Written by Gil Kenan (Monster House), the currently-untitled Ghostbusters sequel, it's a follow-up to the first two movies from 1984 and 1989 respectively, opens is slated to open theaters everywhere July 10, 2020. Watch the first teaser trailer here.