Sigourney Weaver: Me, Murray, and Aykroyd back for Ghostbusters sequel

There is no Dana, only Zuul...No, wait, we were wrong. Dana's actually here. Speaking with Parade Magazine, actor Sigourney Weaver nonchalantly confirmed that she'd be reprising her iconic Ghostbusters character of Dana Barrett in Jason Reitman's upcoming sequel in the paranormal film franchise.

“It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” Weaver said, referring to Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, who are reportedly confirmed to return as Peter Venkman and Ray Stanz respectively.

Wait, what?! Sigourney, you can't just spring this news on us like it's no big deal, espeically since nothing's really been disclosed aside from a few new faces and a summer 2020 release date. This casting confirmation (if true) is HUUUUUUGE!

In an ideal world, both Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Rick Moranis (Louis Tully), and Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz) would also be coming back for more paranormal hijinks. Bringing the original band back together would be a lovely tribute to Harold Ramis (Egon Spengler), who sadly passed away in 2014. Weaver, Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson, and Potts all made cameo appearances in the all-female reboot from 2016.

In terms of Dana, however, you'll remember that she was possessed by Zuul in the 1984 original and allowed Gozer to enter our dimension. When it came time for the sequel in 1989, Dana returned as a single mother with a child; a child who nearly became possessed by Vigo the Carpathian. It would be cool if her son, now all grown up, becomes a member of the next generation of young Ghostbusters.

“I knew it would be big,” Weaver told Parade of the original. “The script was so funny and full of heart. Ghostbusters changed my life."

So far, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Carrie Coone (The Leftovers), and Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) have been cast as newcomers to the supernatural series. All three are said to be playing a family unit as brother, mother, and sister respectively.

Acting as a sequel to the first two movies, Reitman's untitled Ghostbusters project is slated to open in theaters July 10, 2020; production is expected to kick off this summer. Watch the first teaser trailer here.

Gil Kenan (scribe of the 2015 Poltergeist remake) penned the screenplay.