J.K. Simmons revives J. Jonah Jameson in Spidey-hating Avengers: Endgame spoof

As much as we love the new world of Spider-Man that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us, there is one thing that we miss from the old days. One character, to be more precise — Peter Parker's cantankerous, screaming boss, J. Jonah Jameson. Specifically, we miss J.K. Simmons' iconic take on the character in the original Sam Raimi-directed Spidey-trilogy.

How would Simmons' Jameson react to the dusty ending of Avengers: Infinity War? How would he potentially act, if he was to survive, during Avengers: Endgame? Would he finally cut Spider-Man some slack? Would the web-slinger finally earn his respect?

Thanks to a new spoof made by Lights, Camera, Pod, we don't have to just sit and wonder. J.K. Simmons himself returned to voice Jameson for this animated video, and, well, see for yourself:

Yeah, even though the poor kid is dead, Jameson isn't showing Parker any respect. Not only that, he's still screaming about him (to an empty room) and firing people (including dead Parker) who aren't even there. Not even the mighty snap of Thanos' gauntletted fingers can stay the wrath of J. Jonah Jameson — he'd probably fire Thanos himself, right to his face.

While the content in the spoof is funny enough on its own, it's Simmons' return to the character that makes it priceless. Though he's swung over to play the more level-headed Commissioner Gordon in the DCEU, we are still hoping that when the MCU does get around to adding Jameson (surely they will at some point), they'll just throw caution to the wind and cast Simmons again. Even those that prize continuity above all other things probably wouldn't mind — if there can be only one Jameson, then it must be Simmons.

Avengers: Endgame snaps into theaters on Apr. 26. J.K. Simmons screamed his way into our hearts many years ago.