Latest Stories

A Catalyst Prime Universe connecting variant by Phil Jimenez
Tag: Comics
Comics: Gail Simone previews Seven Days; Rob Liefeld unsheathes Major X surprise; more
Sonic the Hedgehog via official YouTube 2019
Tag: Games
Gaming: Sonic creator freaked by new look; DMC 5 cutscenes go live action; more
Sophie Turner Dark Phoenix
Tag: Movies
International Dark Phoenix trailer is the one to watch
JK Simmons Jameson
Tag: Movies
J.K. Simmons revives J. Jonah Jameson in Spidey-hating Avengers: Endgame spoof
JK Simmons Jameson

J.K. Simmons revives J. Jonah Jameson in Spidey-hating Avengers: Endgame spoof

Contributed by
image1.jpeg
Brian Silliman
Mar 5, 2019

As much as we love the new world of Spider-Man that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us, there is one thing that we miss from the old days. One character, to be more precise — Peter Parker's cantankerous, screaming boss, J. Jonah Jameson. Specifically, we miss J.K. Simmons' iconic take on the character in the original Sam Raimi-directed Spidey-trilogy. 

How would Simmons' Jameson react to the dusty ending of Avengers: Infinity War? How would he potentially act, if he was to survive, during Avengers: Endgame? Would he finally cut Spider-Man some slack? Would the web-slinger finally earn his respect? 

Thanks to a new spoof made by Lights, Camera, Pod, we don't have to just sit and wonder. J.K. Simmons himself returned to voice Jameson for this animated video, and, well, see for yourself: 

Yeah, even though the poor kid is dead, Jameson isn't showing Parker any respect. Not only that, he's still screaming about him (to an empty room) and firing people (including dead Parker) who aren't even there. Not even the mighty snap of Thanos' gauntletted fingers can stay the wrath of J. Jonah Jameson — he'd probably fire Thanos himself, right to his face. 

While the content in the spoof is funny enough on its own, it's Simmons' return to the character that makes it priceless. Though he's swung over to play the more level-headed Commissioner Gordon in the DCEU, we are still hoping that when the MCU does get around to adding Jameson (surely they will at some point), they'll just throw caution to the wind and cast Simmons again. Even those that prize continuity above all other things probably wouldn't mind — if there can be only one Jameson, then it must be Simmons. 

Avengers: Endgame snaps into theaters on Apr. 26. J.K. Simmons screamed his way into our hearts many years ago. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Tag: J. Jonah Jameson
Tag: J.K. Simmons
Tag: Spider-Man

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: fan theories
Tag: Game of Thrones
Bad Fan Theory
Erik Selvig's chalkboard, Sam the Night King slayer, and more: The week's craziest fan theories
James Grebey
Nov 29, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: fan theories
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Worst Fan Theories
Peter Parker's 9/11 connection, Davos' final stand, and the Cancerverse: The week's craziest fan theories
James Grebey
Nov 8, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: fan theories
Tag: Avengers: Endgame
Nick Fury Spider-man halloween bad avengers 4 fan theory
Nick Fury’s Avengers 4 vision and cyborg Michael Myers: The week’s craziest fan theories
James Grebey
Nov 1, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Spider-Man PS4
Jameson
Spider-Man PS4 fans are buzzing over J. Jonah Jameson’s new podcast
Brian Silliman
Sep 11, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0