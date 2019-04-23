John Boyega says The Rise of Skywalker likely his final Star Wars film

The upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will "end" the official Skywalker Saga as we know it, wrapping up a story that has rolled on for three decades. There will be new trilogies and new spin-off movies, but the "Episode #" part of the franchise will be over, and the extended Skywalker family will be given a rest. It might not only be the last we see of the Skywalkers, however — according to John Boyega (Finn), it might be the last time that we see his character as well.

In an interview with MTV News (via The Playlist), Boyega is asked if he is going to appear in the Star Wars universe again. He responds, "Honestly, the bottom of my heart, I don’t think that I am. This really is that movie. I think everyone doesn’t believe it but this is that war that just ends everything.”

That goes against everything DJ (Benecio Del Toro) told him in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, mainly that these things come and go in cycles, and that you blow them up today, they'll blow you up tomorrow. In fairness to both Boyega and Finn, though, Finn does tell DJ that he's wrong.

What does this really mean? For one thing it puts the possibility of Finn's death on the table, but more than that his statements really make it sound like this part of the Star Wars era is definitely coming to an end. There may be no Episodes 10, 11, and 12 years from now, and if there are, they might not include Boyega.

This also seems to drive out any thoughts of Finn appearing in future spin-off films. It's a hard cup of Bantha milk to swallow, but this truly might be the last we see of Finn, who we've only known (and loved) for two movies so far. If the same is true of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), then there will be torrents of tears at the end of this story.

Still, there is always hope. How many times did Harrison Ford say that he would never play Han Solo again? He said it many times, for many years — yet there he was, appearing once again in all his glory in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

He made us wait for it, but it was well worth the wait. Perhaps the same will be true of Boyega and FN-2187.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in December.