F9's John Cena hits the gas on weekly 'Fast & Furious' video series ahead of franchise return in June

John Cena may be playing a villain in next month's F9, but he's not such a bad guy in real life. You could even call him a car guru of sorts. In anticipation of the next death-defying entry in the high-octane Fast & Furious franchise, Cena has launched "Get Fast & Furious with John Cena" — a weekly video series that explores the charged-up super-charged automobiles of the new movie.

The very first episode deals with a 1968 Mid-Engine Charger created specifically for Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. Cena describes the custom vehicle as "Frankenstein's Monster."

Check it out now:

Cena's role in F9 is that of Dom's bitter brother, Jakob. His need for revenge forces Dom and his wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), out of retirement and back into the fast lane.

"I certainly didn't overlook the responsibility of the opportunity as well," the wrestler-turned-actor said last month (via ComicBook.com). "I get to reap the rewards of this family who has poured the foundation and built the structure of global delivering blockbuster. And I get invited into the ninth installment to share the last name Toretto. To be Dom's greatest adversary of all time, that is not loss. And I think it has to start there. It has to start with respect. It's it goes back to what Justin says about earning your next chapter. I believe that's a nice metaphor for life as well. Everything we get should be earned."

Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren, with Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron co-star. Justin Lin (director of four previous Fast Saga adventures) returns to the series, working off a screenplay co-written with Daniel Casey. In fact, Lin will help close out the F&F property with a 10th chapter broken up into two massive movies.

F9 opens in theaters everywhere Friday, June 25.