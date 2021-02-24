Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone canceled after two seasons

After two seasons, Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s The Twilight Zone has been canceled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the CBS All Access anthology show has not been renewed as the streaming platform rebrands to Paramount+.

"Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and the entire production team truly reimagined The Twilight Zone for the modern age," Paramount+ head of programming Julie McNamara said in a statement to THR. "They upheld the classic series' legacy of socially conscious storytelling and pushed today's viewers to explore all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come."

Like Rod Serling’s original The Twilight Zone, which ran from 1959 to 1964 and currently airs on SYFY, the recent version was an individual episodic anthology. In addition to executive producing, Peele was also the narrator for all 20 episodes that ran over its two seasons. The series had an impressive roster of actors as well, including Kumail Nanjiani, John Cho, Adam Scott, Chris O’Dowd, Steven Yeun, Topher Grace, Tracy Morgan, Seth Rogan, Greg Kinnear, Jason Priestley, and many, many others.

The last episode of the show aired on CBS All Access (soon-to-be-known as Parmount+) last summer. Though the series wasn’t greenlit for a third season, the existing episodes of the reboot will be available on the rebranded platform.

While The Twilight Zone isn’t moving forward, Paramount+ will still have a ton of new genre content, including a Halo live-action series, a new Star Trek show for kids, and an entire studio dedicated to creating shows and films set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender.