Jumanji: The Next Level first reactions call film 'just as good, if not better than the first'

Welcome to the Jungle shocked nostalgic Jumanji fans and newcomers alike with its brilliant box office figures and positive reception — especially hard to accomplish when competing with a Star Wars during the same weekends. Now its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, hopes to follow in its footsteps.

Fans have had a few trailers to judge how newcomers Danny Glover and Danny DeVito amp things up for the returning cast (Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan) and creative team (writer/director Jake Kasdan, screenwriting duo Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg), but now the first reactions are out for the return to the body-swapping, avatar-hopping, video-gaming world of neo-Jumanji after its screening at the Los Cabos International Film Festival — and they praise a movie that’s “just as good, if not better than the first.”

Take a look:

People love Danny Glover! Basically, any addition to the cast is going to be risky when the movie and its body-swap, impression-based comedy is so actor-dependent. But it looks like Jumanji thankfully didn’t trap its cast in a subpar sequel.

Fans can see for themselves if Jumanji: The Next Level kicks things up a notch when it hits theaters on Dec. 13.