Latest Stories

Screen Shot 2018-08-16 at 3.07.40 PM
Tag: Science
Science Behind the Fiction: Rick and Morty's time machine runs on Dark Matter. What is that?
Spike 1
Tag: TV
Boom! Studios' new Angel & Spike series ignites the blazing Ring of Fire event
Heliogen Lancaster Facility
Tag: Science
Bill Gates backed company unleashes AI-enabled solar tech capable of baking cement
Bewitched
Tag: Fangrrls
Why the Bewitched 1967 Thanksgiving episode is still relevant in 2019
Jumanji The Next Level
More info i
Credit: Sony Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Jumanji: The Next Level first reactions call film 'just as good, if not better than the first'

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Nov 20, 2019

Welcome to the Jungle shocked nostalgic Jumanji fans and newcomers alike with its brilliant box office figures and positive reception — especially hard to accomplish when competing with a Star Wars during the same weekends. Now its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, hopes to follow in its footsteps. 

Fans have had a few trailers to judge how newcomers Danny Glover and Danny DeVito amp things up for the returning cast (Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan) and creative team (writer/director Jake Kasdan, screenwriting duo Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg), but now the first reactions are out for the return to the body-swapping, avatar-hopping, video-gaming world of neo-Jumanji after its screening at the Los Cabos International Film Festival — and they praise a movie that’s “just as good, if not better than the first.”

More Jumanji: The Next Level

Joaquin Phoenix Joker
WIRE Buzz: Joker is now the most profitable comic book movie; Jumanji game trailer
Jumanji The Next Level
Jumanji: The Next Level: The stakes are higher, the game glitchier in final trailer

Take a look:

People love Danny Glover! Basically, any addition to the cast is going to be risky when the movie and its body-swap, impression-based comedy is so actor-dependent. But it looks like Jumanji thankfully didn’t trap its cast in a subpar sequel.

Fans can see for themselves if Jumanji: The Next Level kicks things up a notch when it hits theaters on Dec. 13.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Jumanji: The Next Level
Tag: first reactions
Tag: Jumanji

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: