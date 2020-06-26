Latest Stories

Disco Elysium
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Horrorscope predicts movie; Disco Elysium TV series; and The Suicide Squad
Twilight - Edward and Bella
Tag: Fangrrls
Reboot, Remake (it gay, you cowards), Ruin: Vampire movies edition
Twilight Zone
Tag: TV
Director Oz Perkins' Twilight Zone Season 2 episode is a giant homage to retro sci-fi
Star Wars Empire Strikes Back
Tag: Movies
The Empire Strikes Back is back in theaters, but Jango Fett is stuck
Lewis Dogdson Jurassic Park
More info i
Credit: Universal Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Jurassic World to bring back shady character Lewis Dodgson from first Jurassic Park

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jun 26, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Jurassic World: Dominion
Tag: Jurassic Park
Tag: Colin Trevorrow

Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum won't be the only Jurassic Park OGs to make their return in next summer's Jurassic World: Dominion. Collider has confirmed the character of Lewis Dodgson will be playing a "key" role in the dino-centric blockbuster. Cameron Thor (seen above) first played the character back in 1993, but was incarcerated for sexual assault in 2016. Campbell Scott (Peter Parker's dad in The Amazing Spider-Man movies) is set to replace him.

Fans will remember Mr. Dodgson as the red-shirted man in the original Jurassic movie, who gives Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) the iconic Barbasol cannister with the false bottom meant for storing pilfered dinosaur embryos. Dodgson was an employee of BioSyn, a direct competitor of John Hammond's InGen that was not above partaking in corporate espionage to get its hands on a prehistoric creature or two. Thanks to the Dilophosaurus, that never happened and Dodgson was forgotten — perhaps slinking back into the shadows and planning his next move.

Credit: Universal Pictures

In Michael Crichton's Lost World sequel (published in 1995), Dodgson played a more active part, trying to steal specimens from Site B and getting eaten by a newborn T. rex for his troubles. Something very similar happens in Steven Spielberg's 1997 adaptation of the novel, but instead of Dodgson, it's Hammond's greedy nephew, Peter Ludlow (Arliss Howard).

As such, the BioSyn sleaze-bag is long overdue to be repaid for his attempted treachery nearly three decades ago. Karma's coming, dude, and it's got plenty of sharp teeth.

Campbell Scott

Campbell Scott as Boris von Jurgens-Ratenicz in Royal Pains Credit: David Giesbrecht/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Jurassic World: Dominion is looking to restart production in the U.K. next month. Colin Trevorrow directs from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Omar Sy, BD Wong (another JP vet), Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze co-star.

The film is still scheduled to stomp into theaters June 11, 2021.

 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Jurassic World: Dominion
Tag: Jurassic Park
Tag: Colin Trevorrow

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker