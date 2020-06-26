Jurassic World to bring back shady character Lewis Dodgson from first Jurassic Park

Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum won't be the only Jurassic Park OGs to make their return in next summer's Jurassic World: Dominion. Collider has confirmed the character of Lewis Dodgson will be playing a "key" role in the dino-centric blockbuster. Cameron Thor (seen above) first played the character back in 1993, but was incarcerated for sexual assault in 2016. Campbell Scott (Peter Parker's dad in The Amazing Spider-Man movies) is set to replace him.

Fans will remember Mr. Dodgson as the red-shirted man in the original Jurassic movie, who gives Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) the iconic Barbasol cannister with the false bottom meant for storing pilfered dinosaur embryos. Dodgson was an employee of BioSyn, a direct competitor of John Hammond's InGen that was not above partaking in corporate espionage to get its hands on a prehistoric creature or two. Thanks to the Dilophosaurus, that never happened and Dodgson was forgotten — perhaps slinking back into the shadows and planning his next move.

Video of Jurassic Park - &quot;Dodgson, we&#039;ve got Dodgson here!&quot; Scene - HD Credit: Universal Pictures

In Michael Crichton's Lost World sequel (published in 1995), Dodgson played a more active part, trying to steal specimens from Site B and getting eaten by a newborn T. rex for his troubles. Something very similar happens in Steven Spielberg's 1997 adaptation of the novel, but instead of Dodgson, it's Hammond's greedy nephew, Peter Ludlow (Arliss Howard).

As such, the BioSyn sleaze-bag is long overdue to be repaid for his attempted treachery nearly three decades ago. Karma's coming, dude, and it's got plenty of sharp teeth.

Campbell Scott as Boris von Jurgens-Ratenicz in Royal Pains Credit: David Giesbrecht/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Jurassic World: Dominion is looking to restart production in the U.K. next month. Colin Trevorrow directs from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Omar Sy, BD Wong (another JP vet), Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Jake Johnson, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze co-star.

The film is still scheduled to stomp into theaters June 11, 2021.