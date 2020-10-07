WIRE Buzz: Jurassic World: Dominion halts after positive COVID test; Tom DeLonge sci-fi; Blumhouse casting

Not even a day has passed since Jurassic World: Dominion was delayed once again by the coronavirus and more COVID-19 news has already impacted the film. This time, the production - which had been leading the charge with safe filming measures - has found positive COVID-19 tests among those working on the film, which means it will be shut down for two weeks.

Returning writer/director Colin Trevorrow broke the news on his Twitter account, posting a picture of a baby dino all masked up.

Take a look:

"Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion," Trevorrow wrote. "All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon."

A similar scare happened to The Batman production, where star Robert Pattinson got sick. But Dominion doesn't just have strapping young superheroes on its set - original franchise cast members like Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and BD Wong join newcomers like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. No word on who exactly tested positive yet.

Jurassic World: Dominion's new release date is June 10, 2022.

Next, who knows if aliens truly exist, but one rock star is about to make his directorial debut exist for genre fans.

Deadline reports that ex-Blink-182 frontman and professional alien enthusiast Tom DeLonge is directing his first feature film and, surprising no one, it's a sci-fi. Monsters of California — a coming-of-age story starring Richard Kind, Casper Van Dien, Arianne Zucker, Gabrielle Haugh, Camille Kostek, Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster — is about a group of teens looking to solve an X-Files like series of paranormal events (and the subsequent secrets hidden by the government).

“I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades,” said DeLonge. “It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry. The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that lead me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction.”

DeLonge co-wrote the script with Ian Miller, will write/perform original music for the movie, and is currently in production on the film.

Finally, the sinister girlfriend from Get Out is going back into the Blumhouse.

According to Deadline, Allison Williams is starring in and executive producing M3GAN, a horror film about a high-tech AI doll that goes very, very wrong. Think a Chuckie movie meets HAL. Williams plays a roboticist that makes the doll and tries to use it to help her raise her niece.

The film comes from Housebound director Gerard Johnstone, The Nun 2 writer Akela Cooper, and horror icon James Wan, who provided the story.

No word on when M3GAN will start haunting cutting-edge toy aisles.