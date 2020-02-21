Kaley Cuoco sasses back as DC renews Harley Quinn for Season 2

She’s wisecracking back to DC Universe sooner than we expected — and we couldn’t be happier at the chance to be subjected to more trash talk. DC has reportedly renewed its animated Harley Quinn series for a second season, and better still, the premiere date’s not far away.

Just as the Kaley Cuoco-voiced master of mischief closes out its first whirl round the streaming dial with the 13th and final episode of Season 1 landing this week, the show already has gotten the green light for Season 2, according to Decider. Better still, we won’t have long to wait to welcome Harley and partner in crime Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) back for another potty-mouthed wave of mature, irreverent animated mayhem.

Video of Harley Quinn | Episode 113 | Watch on DC Universe | TV-MA DC on YouTube

April 3 marks the start of Season 2, according to the report, giving everyone who’s just catching up with the series — or who may even be coming in with a different idea of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn from DC’s Birds of Prey movie — just enough time to breeze through the show’s first season.

Despite their mutually toxic on-again, off-again love interest in the comics, Harley Quinn on the small screen has followed our anti-heroine as a solo act through her newfound free agency, in the wake of an early Season 1 breakup with Joker (Alan Tudyk) that set the series’ tone. Like other DC Universe originals, the show has dropped weekly episodes on the streaming platform instead of dumping them all at once Netflix-style, with each installment clocking in at nice 30-minute bites that feel tailor-made for Cuoco and company’s razor-sharp comedic jabs.

And that voice cast! Critics fawned over Harley Quinn when it first debuted last fall, calling the show one of the best reasons to sign up for a DC Universe subscription. And with acting talent that includes Giancarlo Esposito voicing Lex Luthor, Diedrich Bader as Batman, and Jacob Tremblay as Robin, it’s not hard to see why. Tune in to DC Universe starting today to see if Season 1 sticks the landing, and then stay on your best behavior until Harley Quinn returns on April 3.