Keiji Fujiwara, prolific voice actor and Japanese voice of Iron Man, dead at 55

Prolific voice actor Keiji Fujiwara, the man behind hundreds of characters over the course of a four-decade career, has died from cancer at age 55.

This news comes from his talent agency — Air Agency, where he was also the representative director — which confirmed that Fujiwara died on April 12 after a battle with the disease. Fujiwara acted extensively since his start in the '80s, providing voices for such anime characters as Crayon Shin-chan's Hiroshi Nohara, Fullmetal Alchemist's Maes Hughes, Hunter x Hunter's Leorio Paladiknight, Blood+'s Nathan Mahler, and Death Note's Shuichi Aizawa. He also made appearances in fan-favorites like Naruto, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Attack on Titan, and Pokémon.

Source: Air Agency

Fujiwara also appeared in several video games, including Final Fantasy VII as Reno — a role he recently reprised for Final Fantasy VII REMAKE, out earlier this month — Metal Gear Solid, and Kingdom Hearts. Aside from his original roles, Fujiwara dubbed many foreign films for a Japanese audience, including as Robert Downey Jr.'s go-to dub voice in the Iron Man and Avengers franchises:

Video of [Eng Sub] Iron Man &quot;I am Iron Man&quot; Japanese Dub

Other highlights from Fujiwara's dubbing career include Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo franchise, the Joker in The Dark Knight, and Dr. Manhattan in Watchmen. His final performance looks to be the video game Granblue Fantasy: Relink, due in late 2020.