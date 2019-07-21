SDCC: Kevin Smith explains how he got Chris Hemsworth for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith took the stage Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con to spill the details on how he pulled off his upcoming, star-studded feature, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

"Let's address the elephant in the room," Smith told the crowd, which included SYFY WIRE, "it's tough to follow a Marvel panel man." Smith was, of course, addressing the whirlwind of announcements dropped by Marvel Studios prior to his own.

With that out of the way, the director went into some detail about the upcoming sequel, which features Jason Mewes reprising the role of the foul-mouthed stoner Jay, with Smith himself as the mostly quiet Silent Bob. Namely, how he was able to wrangle the sheer number of celebrity cameos he did, as evidenced in the first trailer that came out earlier this week.

"I don't know! I'm still f*cking flabbergasted," said Smith, referring to the 44(ish) celebrities who make an appearance. He even got Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, to appear. Smith revealed that all came together because, at least in part, Hemsworth's agent told him that they got into the movie business because of Clerks, his 1994 debut.

After Hemsworth made time during his press tour for Avengers: Endgame, he flew in for a few hours to do some filming, telling Smith that, "This was the thing I was looking forward to the most."

Mewes and Smith last appeared together in 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, but Reboot might not be their last foray into cinema. Near the end of the two-hour discussion, Smith said he's still planning on making Clerks III. He hasn't decided if it'll be his next film, but he's written a version, which he says he's planning on re-writing "a different way" before Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and Randall (Jeff Anderson) "go on one more adventure together."

