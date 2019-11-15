WIRE Buzz: Disney delays King's Man, sets 5 MCU dates; Netflix adds Brand New Cherry Flavor; more

Now that the launch of Disney+ is out of the way, the studio behind the streamer has started shuffling around its theatrical release dates for the coming year, making some significant changes to their calendar.

Most notably is that Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman prequel, The King's Man, has been pushed from February to Sept. 18 — a delay of seven months. The film stars Ralph Fiennes and showcases the origins of the world's first intelligence agency as they face off against a collection of some of history's worst tyrants.

Disney also set aside five dates for the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Oct. 7, 2022; Feb. 17, 2023; May 5, 2023; July 28, 2023; and Nov. 3, 2023. This is in addition to Black Panther 2's May 6, 2022 date, as well as dates in Feb. and Sept. in 2022 already slated for Marvel releases. In short, we'll get four MCU entries in 2022, and another four in 2023.

No specifics about which films will fill these slots just yet, but there are some hotly anticipated properties waiting in the wings, including the long-delayed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Mahershala Ali's take on Blade. There's also the first round of MCU shows headed to Disney+ beginning next year, which will tie directly into the big-screen entries for the first time. Not to mention all those new characters they bought from Fox last year to start integrating.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Speaking of Disney+ and its bevy of original programming, Loki has added one to its cast.

Sophia Di Martino, who recently starred in Yesterday, will star in the MCU series in an unknown role. It's expected the series will follow Tom Hiddleston's demigod of mischief and his adventures with The Tesseract.

In Avengers: Endgame, the 2012-era Loki grabbed the world-bending Infinity Stone after his time-traveling frenemies snuck around the aftermath of the Battle of New York that took place in The Avengers. Given the overwhelming power of the Stones, this opens up literal countless possibilities as to where the show could go.

Production on Loki is expected to begin next year, though there's no official premiere date just yet.

(via Variety)

Finally, Deadline is reporting that Netflix has rounded out the cast for its new series, Brand New Cherry Flavor.

The revenge horror flick will star Alita: Battle Angel's Rosa Salazar, along with Get Out's Catherine Keener, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Jeff Ward, and The Good Place's Manny Jacinto. Salazar plays Lisa Nova, a would-be filmmaker in 1990 Los Angeles who embarks on a surreal, supernatural quest for vengeance.

Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion of Channel Zero fame will write the script. At this time, Netflix hasn't announced a release date for the star-studded series.

(via Deadline)