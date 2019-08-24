Ryan Coogler reveals Black Panther 2's release date at D23 Expo

Ryan Coogler couldn't tell us much about his highly anticipated sequel to Marvel Studios' Black Panther, but at D23 Expo on Saturday he did finally reveal the film's release date. Get ready to return to Wakanda in the spring of 2022.

Coogler joined Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige onstage at the Expo at the very beginning of Marvel's presentation, and while Feige pressed him for details on the film, Coogler wasn't ready to give any of them. Feige asked for an official title, and Coogler responded not yet. Feige asked for a villain, or even how the film would open, and Coogler simply said "Nah." It's all obviously a little bit of teasing for the benefit of the audience, but then they got to the real bit of news Coogler was there to drop: Black Panther II will arrive May 6, 2022, a little more than four years after Black Panther landed in theaters.

"We just really want this one to be right," Coogler said before leaving the stage.

Coogler's desire for the perfect sequel is understandable. Black Panther blew up big upon its release in February of last year, grossing $1.3 billion worldwide and earning massive acclaim that included Marvel Studios' first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Picture and Oscar wins for Costume Design, Original Score, and Production Design. Its $700 million domestic box office total makes it the highest-grossing superhero origin story ever and its worldwide total makes it the highest-grossing solo superhero movie of all time. It's a behemoth, and its sequel will no doubt bring a similar level of box office glory. In taking four years to bring the sequel to the screen, Coogler is hoping for the same level of acclaim as well.

